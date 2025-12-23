A Scotland player looks to maneuvers against Robeson County defender during the annual alumni basketball game on Dec. 20 at Scotland High School.

A Scotland player with the ball faces defensive pressure from Robeson County during the annual alumni basketball game on Dec. 20 at Scotland High School.

A Marlboro County player attempts to blow past a Richmond County defender during intense play during the annual alumni basketball game on Dec. 20 at Scotland High School.

A Richmond County player challenges a Marlboro County opponent as he drives to the basket during the annual alumni basketball game on Dec. 20 at Scotland High School.

LAURINBURG —Scotland County is more than just a football town.

This past weekend, Scotland County native Xavier Bines hosted the fifth annual alumni basketball game, with this being its first year held at Scotland High School.

The event offered a fun, sporting experience that brought people from all over to enjoy a game of basketball and reconnect with old friends.

It featured teams from different counties, Richmond, Marlboro, Scotland and Roberson, along with local AAU teams, the GB Ballers and Oilers Academy.

“This event meant a lot to me,” Bines said. “I graduated from Scotland High, and what better place than to bring it here? With these results, we hope to keep this going.”

“Reconnecting was the goal. I’ve seen people I haven’t seen in years. This is bigger than basketball; it was to bring people together and have a good time. That’s what people need to know about Scotland County: we are family-oriented and together.”

Laura Bailey, the principal at Scotland High School, recognized the event as a way to help uplift Scotland High and bring positivity moving forward.

“This event has been going on for years, and when asked to host it, it was a no-brainer. Anything we need to do to promote our school in a positive environment is great.”

So much for being considered a football town; the energy inside of the gym was palpable. Fans cheered loudly as the talent on the hardwood was remarkable, and at halftime, the cheerleaders received a standing ovation after a captivating performance.

This was truly a memorable day for Scotland County, bringing together family, alumni and friends on a day that was bigger than basketball.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.