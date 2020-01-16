Wood Wood

LAURINBURG — It might be flu season, but an early dose of spring fever has also been sweeping through Scotland County as Mother Nature has served up warm and rainy days well into January.

But the weather is going to be getting colder — which is good for the upcoming planting season.

Daytime temperatures have reached and topped 70 degrees,trees have begun to bloom and spring-time creatures have begun to emerge — a mid-winter trend that could be devastating for local farmers and agriculture.

“We’ve been seeing some very odd weather lately,” said Randy Wood, Scotland County Cooperative Extension director. “But when we have a very warm January, it never works out well because, inevitably, you’re going to get some cold weather in February and that could really begin to mess things up.”

However, with the cooler weather about to hit starting Friday Wood is hoping that it will get the weather slightly back to normal and help the crops that have been planted.

“Luckily the peach trees in Richmond County haven’t started blooming, but if it continued to be this warm they could have and it would have been disastrous,” Wood said. “Hopefully with these three freezes we’re supposed to have coming up, it will slow everything down and get it back to normal.”

Wood adds the weather hasn’t been overly cooperative for farmers over the past few years, with erratic weather patterns from extreme rain to droughts affecting many crops.

“It was incredibly dry in August until about Thanksgiving, but now it’s been incredibly wet,” Woody said. “Right now the rain isn’t effecting too much, but if it continues like it has been then it could start causing problems for farmers when they begin to prep their fields for (summer) planting season.”

The weather is expected to drop down to highs in the 40s next week with lows in the 20s overnight with little or no rain expected.

