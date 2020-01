Photo courtesy of Stephanie Berntsen

The Military Atheists & Secular Humanists (MASH) at Ft. Bragg started the new year with a more than $300 donation of food and professional clothing to CARE Resource Center of UNC-Pembroke. In the photo are Paul Germain (MASH), Suzette Taylor (CARE), Michael Berntsen (MASH & UNCP), Lucas Martinez Jr. (CARE) and Brenda Germain (MASH president.)