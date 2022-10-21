What is the biggest issue facing your district and if elected, how would you address it?

Safety of our employees and students. Solidify the roles of SRO’s and administration in our schools. Continue to procure systems such as Raptor. This is the new integrated system that is being used at each school to protect our students and staff through the use of this visitor management system. Work with our community to establish programs such as “DADS on Duty” in our High School. This allows DADS to be visible in the schools and to assist in monitoring the campus during the day. This will help to reduce the number of fights and verbal assaults towards students and staff. Expand proven safety and violence prevention programs. Use body scanners across the district.

Why did you decide to run for office?

I am running for re-election to the Board of Education because I believe in the importance of ensuring that all students have an equitable right to receive a quality education in a safe environment. To be a positive voice and advocate for our students and staff.

What is your political background? Have you held office before?

I was appointed to the Board of Education Stewartsville Township in 2017 to fill the remaining term of then-board member Darrell “BJ” Gibson. I ran for election in 2018 and was elected to the Board of Education.

If not, what experience do you have that will help you if you’re elected?

I am an advocate of community service. I currently serve on boards throughout the county.

What are the main points of your platform?

Investment in School Safety

Increase Mental Health programs/successful student achievement

Retention/Support of Staff

Open Communication between all stakeholders

Focus on Critical facility needs

What do you want voters to know about you and why should they vote for you?

I believe that every student should have the opportunity to achieve their full potential. I choose to focus on overall achievement by all students rather than gaps between them. As a board member my goal is to improve the academic outcome for all students in a safe environment. We have to be good stewards of the taxpayers money. Having a strong , experienced voice on the board with a history of building relationships and the consensus is essential to the growth of our district.

What is your educational background?

AA Busines Management

How will you work with other officials who may disagree with you?

I currently represent the board of education on the Liaison committee and IEJ committee. Inclusion on these boards has helped me to gain knowledge and working practices of our overall county government. I have worked across the aisle with other governing officials and will continue to do what is best for our school district and county in those endeavors.

In closing, what message do you want voters to receive from you?

Having a strong, experienced voice on the board with a history of building relationships and consensus is essential to the growth of our school district. My community involvement has brought value to connecting resources and services to our students and families. As our community recovers from the pandemic it is vital that we support our students through their journey from early education to K-12 classrooms to college and to careers. I will continue to serve and advocate for our students and staff continued success and growth.