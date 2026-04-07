North Carolina Lightning football team coming to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG —Coming to Laurinburg is the North Carolina Lightning Football team, a member of the National Junior College/Prep (NJCP) Football League, which is seeking to partner with and support North Carolina student-athletes.

Their mission is to deliver exceptional development and competitive opportunities for student-athletes throughout North Carolina. The league collaborates with schools, coaches and communities to empower young athletes to sharpen their skills, grow as leaders and prepare for success at the next level, academically and athletically. Through structured training, mentorship and college-exposure programs, the organization strives to complement the strong foundation established by local athletic programs.

For further information, contact head coach Stephan Pearson or visit www.njcpfootball.com.