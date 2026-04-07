Scots shut out Piratesadvance to championship

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High baseball team defeated the Lumberton Pirates in Round 2 of the Robeson County Slugfest on Monday, 10-0, to enter the championship game.

The Scots scored seven runs in the first inning and three in the third, effectively shutting out the Pirates. Scotland outhit the Pirates 7 to 3. Kaden Hunsucker and Ayden Odom each contributed two hits, while Leo Garcia pitched five innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.

Scotland will face Purnell Swett in the championship game at 7 p.m. at Purnell Swett High School on Tuesday.