RCC secures funding for Cavco Industries training

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has secured nearly a half million dollars in NCEdge training funds for a three-year customized project to support the growth of Cavco Industries’ facility in Hamlet.

“We are very pleased to be able to increase the support we’re providing to manufacturing operations at Cavco, one of our proven industry partners,” said RichmondCC President Brent Barbee. “Many of our graduates have gone to work at Cavco in various departments, and we’ve also previously provided company-specific training for them in the past.”

RichmondCC previously secured state funding for Cavco in 2022 when it acquired Volumetric Building Companies (VBC) and transitioned the Hamlet site to focus on affordable modular and manufactured housing. The current training project, valued at more than $400,000, is to support recent capital investments made by the company to increase its production.

“Richmond Community College has been a great partner for Cavco and this location for years,” said Cavco General Manager Tyler Fuller. “Our facility reflects our growth; we want to continue to grow our team. I look forward to using this training to strengthen workforce capabilities, increase operational efficiency and support continuous improvement across all areas of production.”

Cavco’s training project will support the effective use of new and incoming equipment, as well as provide safety training for all its employees and leadership training for its emerging supervisors.

Continuous improvement efforts will focus on reducing downtime, improving workflow, and standardizing processes. Employees will receive training in basic problem-solving, 5S, visual management, and waste reduction to improve efficiency in areas such as ceilings, roofing, and cabinetry.

These initiatives will ensure that employees are engaged, technically proficient, and prepared to contribute to the company’s mission.

The NCEdge customized training program allows manufacturing companies to qualify for state funding if they’re making capital investments in their local communities that are tied to job growth, productivity enhancements or technological investments.

For more information about NCEdge and whether your industry may qualify, contact RichmondCC’s Director of Customized Training Leighton Bell at 910-410-1775 or [email protected].