PEMBROKE —The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has released the Chancellor’s list and Honors list for Spring 2022.

Chancellor’s List

To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.7 (out of 4.0) while taking at least 12 semester hours; none of the 12 hours may be Pass/Fail.

Scotland County Students

Laurel Hill: John Jorgensen, Jasmine Locklear, Christian Molina, Austin Outlaw, Adreanna Sanders

Laurinburg: Stephanie Berntsen, Brittany Campbell, Abigail DeHaven Rojo, Sara Jorgensen, Tam Phan, Zachary Phillips, April Quick, Ethan Tetreault, Molly Tuttle, Taylor Tyndall

Maxton: Thristan Clark, Halona Sanderson

Wagram: Quinton Covington, Melissa Gainey, John Ware

Honors List

Students are eligible for the Honors List if they achieve a minimum semester grade point average of 3.2 while passing at least 12 semester hours of course work; none of the 12 hours may be Pass/Fail

Scotland County Students

Gibson: Karrigan Campbell, Leonard Dixon, Ignacio Menendez

Laurel Hill: Chandler Allred, George Butler, John Jorgensen, Jasmine Locklear, Christian Molina, Austin Outlaw, Elda Sagastume

Laurinburg: Haden Allen, Brian Catanzarite, Molly Garrabrant, Tavis Harrington, Madison Haywood, Alexis Hunt, Malia Locklear, Nakiya Locklear, Olivia McCoy, Ethan Phillippi, Linda Sagastume, Randi Strickland, Brianna Vance

Maxton: Justin Locklear

Wagram: Dashia Christian, Haven Guinn