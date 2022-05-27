PEMBROKE —The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has released the Chancellor’s list and Honors list for Spring 2022.
Chancellor’s List
To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.7 (out of 4.0) while taking at least 12 semester hours; none of the 12 hours may be Pass/Fail.
Scotland County Students
Laurel Hill: John Jorgensen, Jasmine Locklear, Christian Molina, Austin Outlaw, Adreanna Sanders
Laurinburg: Stephanie Berntsen, Brittany Campbell, Abigail DeHaven Rojo, Sara Jorgensen, Tam Phan, Zachary Phillips, April Quick, Ethan Tetreault, Molly Tuttle, Taylor Tyndall
Maxton: Thristan Clark, Halona Sanderson
Wagram: Quinton Covington, Melissa Gainey, John Ware
Honors List
Students are eligible for the Honors List if they achieve a minimum semester grade point average of 3.2 while passing at least 12 semester hours of course work; none of the 12 hours may be Pass/Fail
Scotland County Students
Gibson: Karrigan Campbell, Leonard Dixon, Ignacio Menendez
Laurel Hill: Chandler Allred, George Butler, John Jorgensen, Jasmine Locklear, Christian Molina, Austin Outlaw, Elda Sagastume
Laurinburg: Haden Allen, Brian Catanzarite, Molly Garrabrant, Tavis Harrington, Madison Haywood, Alexis Hunt, Malia Locklear, Nakiya Locklear, Olivia McCoy, Ethan Phillippi, Linda Sagastume, Randi Strickland, Brianna Vance
Maxton: Justin Locklear
Wagram: Dashia Christian, Haven Guinn