LAURINBURG — Oh, how good it feels to be 2-1. The Fighting Scots football team is back on the winning side after defeating the Ashley Screaming Eagles 27-19.

Although it’s still early in the season, the question posed is, can they find the consistency needed to maintain their momentum moving forward?

In their season opener against Dillon, the Scots were outplayed in the first half but fought back in the second half to reach a victory. However, after that win, the Scots would go down in defeat versus Richmond High; in that loss, we saw a team start strong early but completely unravel when everything went downhill in the second half. Against the Eagles, Scotland was able to hold tight and secure a victory.

“We have some talent, but we would be fooling ourselves if we think we can just show up and win,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “This team is not as talented as in the mid-2000s, but we do have a bunch of great guys that are committed to us winning. But we have to do all of the little things.”

“Against the Ashley Screaming Eagles, little things showed up; we didn’t execute offensively and defensively. We made mistakes that shouldn’t have happened because players were not executing.”

So far this season, the Scots offense has relied heavily on the run. In the off-season, coaches highlighted they were going to run the football and give wide receivers Carter Williams, Tomek McFadden, Nazire’ Campbell and Andre McNeil targets to open up the offense. Despite averaging 28 points per game this season, the wide receivers have yet to make a significant impact through the air.

“We need a wideout to break out; we haven’t seen anything close to a Quatavius Everette yet, but we are going to continue to give those guys a chance,” Bailey said. “Overhills is very athletic, and we are going to have to throw the ball.”

Defensive coordinator Chris Metzger was hired to install a physical defense focused on stopping and causing turnovers. So far, opponents have averaged 29.3 points per game against the Scots, consistently finding success running the football, while Scotland has struggled to force turnovers.

“We have a saying: ‘Get in the wheelbarrow,’” Metzger said. “Players are buying in. We want to get to a point where the defense can coach itself. No wasted plays; if you take away 15 plays, we’ve pitched a shutout. The concept of every play matters; we have to communicate and we’re getting better.”

“Kymani Atiles and Rasheme Wilkerson have been great on defense. We have a young defensive back group, which is still growing and they have been going up against some unbelievable passing attacks,” he added. “Overhills has one of the best passing games, so the challenge continues.”

Scotland will face one of their toughest matchups on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., when the 2-1 Overhills Jaguars come to Pate Stadium. Averaging 24 points per game on offense and giving up just 17 points per game on defense, the Jaguars will challenge the Scots’ consistency. Can Scotland rise to the occasion?

