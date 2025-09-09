LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, along with naming sponsor Carolina Hearts Home Care, has announced a new location for this year’s annual “Chamber on the Half Shell” oyster roast.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Paraclete XP Training Center, across from the terminal at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport. This year also marks a milestone — the 20th anniversary of Carolina Hearts Home Care serving Scotland County.

“Since 2005, Scotland County has been a dedicated supporter of Carolina Hearts Home Care,” said Brigitte Laney of Carolina Hearts. “We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with the community that has supported us every step of the way.”

The evening will feature all-you-can-eat steamed oysters, a buffet of boiled shrimp, chicken wings and sides, plus live music from the Whiskey Pines band. Soft drinks and water are included in the $50 ticket price, and a cash bar will offer beer and wine.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at the Chamber Office, 606 Atkinson St., during office hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information and sponsorship opportunities are available at laurinburgchamber.com/chamber-on-the-half-shell.