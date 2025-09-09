LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots soccer team kicked off the first of three consecutive road games this season with a 7-0 victory over the E.E. Smith Golden Bulls.

The Scots jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the half, yet, similar to previous match-ups, they were slow to start the game, struggling to match the pace the Golden Bulls established early.

“I told the boys we have got to find a way to start the game strong,” head coach Jeremy White said. “Even though we were leading at the half, we were still not playing to our full potential.”

Fueled by a second-half surge, the Scots took full control as four players netted their first goal of the season.

“We played a lot better,” White said. “We experimented, playing guys in different positions and switching up our formations. Everything we are doing for this week is to prepare ourselves for the start of conference play.”

Freshman Nathan Ward scored three goals. Sophomore Ade Horne, senior Elijah Kennedy, senior Gabe Diaz and senior Chris White all scored their first goals of the season.

White held the Golden Bulls scoreless through 70 minutes, picking up 16 saves. Junior Andrew Medlock came in relief and held E.E. Smith scoreless through the final 10 minutes, netting one save, as the Scots cruised to a 7-0 victory.

Winners of three straight, Scotland currently stands at 5-2, a record last reached in 2011 and their longest winning streak since 2017. Looking to keep their momentum alive, the Scots head to South View for a tough match-up at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.