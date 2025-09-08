LAURINBURG — Following their Sept. 5 victory over the Ashley Screaming Eagles, several Scots players earned Farm Bureau Player of the Game honors.

Senior running back Tyjurian White was named the Offensive Player of the Game after returning a kickoff and helping spark the Scots’ offensive attack.

Junior middle linebacker Rasheme Wilkerson was named the Defensive Player of the Game, making his presence felt across the field and disrupting the Eagles’ offense.

Senior linebacker Kymani Atiles was awarded the Farm Bureau Player of the Game. Since joining the team, Atiles has been a constant spark for the Scots’ defense and has quickly emerged as one of its leaders.