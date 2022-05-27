GIBSON ─ The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance after a string of break-ins in the Gibson area.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, since the beginning of the month there have been multiple vehicle break-ins, four ATVs stolen and two vehicles stolen.

“We do believe that these are all connected and are being done by the same person or groups of people,” Dover said. “So we’re asking that anyone in that area that might have information to contact us or if you see something to call in.”

Dover added if anyone sees anything they can contact the Sheriff’s Office or call 911. For those wishing to remain anonymous they can tell the dispatcher they wish to remain anonymous and that they don’t want to talk to a deputy or they can contact Crimestoppers.

Scotland County Crimestoppers can be reached by visiting the website at P3 website at www. p3tips.com or the Scotland Crimestoppers website at www.scotlandcountycs.com. To call in and leave a tip contact the tip line at 910-266-8146.

“If you see anything suspicious please call,” Dover said. We’re investigating all leads right now and we’d rather come out and it be nothing than have someone have their property taken from them. You could end up saving your neighbor’s property and helping us get these guys off the streets.”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange