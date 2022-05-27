LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Shop Right Mart Thursday night.

In a press release, police said at 9 p.m. officers to Shop Right Market, located at 704 Aberdeen Road, in reference to ashots fired call.

While responding, officers were informed of an alarm at the Shop Right Market as well.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they located evidence that a shooting had occurred and possibly someone injured in the parking lot. Officers were then notified that an individual was at Scotland Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The individual was identified as Farid Nimetullah, 21, of Laurinburg. Medical personnel were treating Nimetullah and he was later flown to another medical facility for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. You may also contact Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or visit the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or the tip app P3tips.co

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]