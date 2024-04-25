ROCKINGHAM — The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team used four crooked innings and defeated the Richmond Raiders 16-0 Wednesday night on the road.

With the win and Union Pines’ loss Tuesday night, Scotland (15-1, 11-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) is the outright SAC champion for a program record third year in a row.

Scotland scored three runs in the first and fourth, six in the second and four in the third.

Avery Stutts threw her second no-hitter in as many nights to lead the Lady Scots to victory; she allowed one walk with 12 strikeouts across all four innings.

Stutts also scored a run, went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and had four RBIs; Lindsay Locklear hit a single and a grand slam and finished with five RBIs; Madison Dixon had four runs, a double and two RBIs; Dawson Blue had four runs, a single and a double and an RBI; Nateya Scott had a run, two hits and an RBI; Ramsey Hale had an RBI and Marissa Smith scored twice.

Madelyn Pearson took the loss for Richmond (6-10, 5-7 SAC) in an inning pitched.

Before the regular season ends, Scotland visits Union Pines for a makeup game on Friday.

Scotland women’s soccer loses against Southern Lee

The Scotland Fighting Scots women’s soccer team lost 10-1 against the Southern Lee Cavaliers in Laurinburg Wednesday.

Reagan Strickland scored the lone goal for Scotland (2-11-1, 0-8 Sandhills Athletic Conference); Emma Clark had the assist. Addison Anderson had eight saves in goal, and Caydence Deese had two.

Southern Lee advanced to 9-6 and 4-5 in SAC play with the victory.

Scotland hosts Pinecrest on Friday.