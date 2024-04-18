SANFORD — The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team dropped its fourth consecutive game Wednesday night in a 3-1 decision at Lee County.
The game started Tuesday but was suspended through four innings with the score 1-1 due to lightning.
Lee County (13-6, 6-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) put up the first run in the third before Scotland (8-7, 5-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) matched in the fourth; the Yellow Jackets put up the game-winning scores in the fifth.
Lee County’s Landon Miles had one hit with two RBIs; Walker McDuffie had an RBI and Joshua Hall had two hits.
Blane McDonald earned the win on the hill, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and a walk across four innings.
Scotland’s Kaden Hunsucker had one hit and an RBI, and Dawson Williams had a double.
Robbie Peed pitched three innings and suffered the loss for Scotland.
Scotland and Lee County finish their season series with a second game on Friday at McCoy Field in Laurinburg.