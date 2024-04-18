Optimist results from April 17

Railroad Bar & Grill 6u Instructional

(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Lucas Farms played Highland Primary Care.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Edward Jones Investments def. General McArthur’s 14-4.

Leading hitters: Chandler Wallace and Maverick Oxendine.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Does not play on Wednesdays.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play, will begin play next week.

Realty World 8U Softball

Only plays on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

First Bank def. Jade Builders 5-4.

Leading hitters: First Bank — Macie Britt with a home run; Jade Builders — Faithlynn.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Planet Fitness def. Gibson Oil 4-3.

Leading hitters: Planet Fitness — Erin Sellers; Gibson Oil — Autumn Cooper.