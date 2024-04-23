LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights softball team was shut out 5-0 in game one of a home twin bill against the Bryan Lions Monday before roaring back for a 2-1 nine-inning win in game two.

The win for the Lady Knights snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Bryan (15-18, 11-13 Appalachian Athletic Conference) struck first in game two in the sixth before St. Andrews (8-38, 3-21 AAC) scored its first run in the seventh and got the winning score in the ninth on Valentina Jara’s sacrifice fly that scored Haley Zimmerman.

Jara finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Charlee Mullins allowed eight hits with nine strikeouts and five walks in a complete showing to earn the win in the circle for St. Andrews.

Bryan’s Savanna Beard had a single with an RBI, and Cali Green had a single and a triple; Denver Hogrefe threw all nine frames to take the loss.

In game one, Bryan scored twice in the second and three times in the seventh.

Haley Stahl had a two-run homer for Bryan, and Payton Reasons had a single with an RBI; Reasons pitched all seven innings and allowed only two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Meghan Fritz was the losing pitcher for the Lady Knights.

Baseball suffers doubleheader sweep from Tennessee Wesleyan

The St. Andrews Knights baseball team lost 10-8 and 4-2 against the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs in a doubleheader at Clark Field Saturday.

The two games were part of a three-game set, which the Bulldogs ultimately won after getting an 11-1 win in Friday’s game one.

In game two of the series, St. Andrews (24-20, 10-15 Appalachian Athletic Conference) had a six-run ninth after trailing 10-2, but it was stopped short; Tennessee Wesleyan (30-15, 20-7 AAC) led 4-1 after the third before scoring a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Both teams also scored once in the eighth.

Tennessee Wesleyan’s Kruise Newman had two solo home runs; Marco Martinez had a double and a solo home run with two RBIs; Braxton Turner had two singles and a solo homer; Cody McGill had a single with three RBIs; Evan Magill had two singles with an RBI; Jack Stevens had a double with an RBI and Dante Leach had a single and a double.

Blake Peyton (6-1) earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks across five innings.

Garrett Wolff had three-run and one-run homers for the Knights; Samuel Rosario had a single and a three-run home run, finishing with four RBIs and Caden Santucci had a double.

Noah Sorrells (7-3) suffered the loss on the hill.

In the seven-inning final game, the Bulldogs led 1-0 before both teams traded one run each in the second and third; Tennessee Wesleyan’s run in the fourth sealed the deal, however.

Newman hit a solo home run for the Bulldogs; Carson Ford had a single and an RBI; Magill had an RBI and Stevens had a double.

Daniel Davila (7-3) earned the win, giving up two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four innings; Gage Vailes was credited with his fourth save of the year.

Jude Drzemiecki had two hits with an RBI for St. Andrews, and Bryson Bebber had a hit with an RBI.

Josh Hill (4-4) tossed four innings and took the loss.

Men’s volleyball falls in 2nd round of AAC tournament

The St. Andrews Knights men’s volleyball team fell in the second round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference finals to the Reinhardt Eagles on Friday, with set scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 28-26.

Reinhardt (27-1) remained one blemish short of a perfect record with the victory.

Hazem Abdelghafar continued his offensive leadership he showed all season into conference action, clocking six kills for St. Andrews (22-10); Deonte Brewer and Khushpreet Sandhu each added five kills; Hugo Gonzalez-Guttierez added four kills and Knights’ career assists record-holder Dakota Hotaling logged 20 assists to continue his domination of the category.

St. Andrews’ Alex-Vasquez Sanchez battled on the defensive side of the ball, recording eight of the team’s 32 digs; Brewer, Hotaling and Abdelghafar added five digs in the attempt to stymie the Eagles’ attacks.