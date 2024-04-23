PEMBROKE — Gallup CEO Jon Clifton will be the keynote speaker at the spring commencement at UNC Pembroke.

The Graduate School ceremony will be held May 3 at 6 p.m. on the Quad, between Livermore Library and Old Main. The undergraduate ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 4, beginning at 9 a.m. on the Quad. Both ceremonies will be available via live stream.

Clifton will deliver the keynote for both ceremonies.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jon Clifton as the Class of 2024’s commencement speaker,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “Clifton’s visionary leadership at Gallup aligns perfectly with our commitment to preparing graduates for success in an ever-changing world.

“His insights into the dynamics of the workforce and society are insightful and deeply inspiring. As our graduates prepare to step into the next phase of their lives, his address will undoubtedly empower them with a valuable perspective,” Cummings said.

Gallup Organization — a global analytics and advice firm––is a worldwide organization with 30 offices in 20 countries and regions. Clifton’s mission is to connect one billion individuals with their unique strengths, assist organizations in fostering thriving workplaces and help eight billion citizens be heard on their most pressing issues through the Gallup World Poll, a century-long project spanning over 150 countries.

After joining Gallup in 2008, Clifton became a global managing partner in the firm’s consulting division, leveraging behavioral economics to advise leaders.

His 2022 book, Blind Spot: The Global Rise of Unhappiness, achieved Wall Street Journal bestseller status. Clifton has contributed to notable platforms like The Economist, BBC and the Harvard Business Review. He holds a board position at Gallup and has formerly been a board member for entities such as Meridian International, Young Professionals in Foreign Policy, Streetwise Partners and the University of Nebraska’s International Business Advisory Board.

Clifton earned a Juris Doctor in international law from the University of Nebraska and a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Michigan. He holds a senior fellowship at Baylor University Institute for the Studies of Religion. He has been awarded honorary doctorates in humane letters by Midland University and Western New England University.