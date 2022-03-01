LAKE WACCAMAW — The Lady Gators of East Columbus bunted home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to nip West Bladen, 4-3, in the season opener for both teams.

The Lady Knights took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Kylie Durden singled, when to second on an error and scored on a single by Jessalynn Vendrick.

After a scoreless second inning, East Columbus took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third inning.

That lead was extended when the Lady Gators added a run in the fourth, but West Bladen knotted the game at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the fifth when Vendrick hit a solo home run; and Kaitlynn Brisson singled, Emmee Ward put down a sac bunt and Durden drove home a run with a double.

The Lady Knights threatened in the top of the sixth inning when singles by Brisson and MacKenzie Singletary, along with a walk by Marlene Crabtree loaded the bases with two out. But the threat fizzled there.

East Columbus managed to push across the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh on a single and bunt.

“We played much improved from our scrimmage on Feb. 19,” said West Bladen coach Pam Stephens. “Overall I was very pleased.”

Durden was 3-for-3 with a walk for the Lady Knights, while Vendrick was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI; Brisson was 2-for-3.

Durden took the loss in the circle for West Bladen. She went the distance and gave up seven hits and four walks with nine strikeouts.

West Bladen, 0-1, will host East Bladen at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

BASEBALL

In Lake Waccamaw on Monday, the Gators of East Columbus scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to take a 9-8 win over visiting West Bladen in the season opener.

The Knights’ 10-hit attack was led by Devon Strange, 2-for-5 with a double and RBI; Alex Strange, 2-for-5 with an RBI; Brycen Blackmon, 2-for-6 with two RBI; Hunter Smith was 1-for-1 with five walks and an RBI.

West Bladen will host East Columbus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.