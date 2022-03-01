ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County commissioners met Monday in a special-called meeting to talk about money, primarily the funding dispersed to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $6,355,865.

Commissioners discussed the advantages of using that money entirely for salaries and benefits, as opposed to putting it toward county equipment such as VIPER radios.

The primary advantage would be that using the ARPA funding for salaries and benefits would free up General Fund monies normally used for salaries and benefits, and all ow that money to be steered toward the VIPER radio purchases — which also would mean fewer compliance requirements for that money.

Still, there was concern among the commissioners.

“I worry that people will think we robbed Peter to pay Paul, so to speak,” said Commissioner Cameron McGill. “I know that we get it, but the perception may not be so clear.”

“How are we going to publicize this so the citizens understand we’re doing the right thing with their money?” asked Commissioner Danny Ellis.

While there was no consensus or decision made for those concerns, the general feeling of the board was that making the decision to utilize the ARPA monies to pay for salaries and benefits would be the best course of action.

In addition to VIPER radios, which would cost $1.4 million, the county had previously earmarked ARPA funding for the following projects: small business/nonprofits, $650,000; park paving, $500,000; Bladen County Health Department renovations, $800,000; and COVID-sick leave, $200,000.

That totals $3.55 million of the ARPA money, leaving a balance of about $2.805 million.

Harmony Hall

Commissioner McGill injected a discussion with the board concerning the state of a county icon, Harmony Hall, the 1760s plantation home of Col. James Richardson.

“I took a tour recently and it broke my heart,” McGill said. “The state of disrepair … if nothing is done, it won;t be there in a year.”

According to McGill, the historical home is in need of a new roof as well as foundation and structural work. The county received a letter from the group overseeing Harmony Hall asking for assistance, but there was no amount given.

“Being historical puts (Harmony Hall) into another category, as far as how we can use ARPA funding,” explained County Manager Greg Martin. “We have to stick strictly with state law.

“Remember … we can contract with, but not donate to (nonprofit projects),” he added

It was stated that the Harmony Hall group had recently been notified it would receive $100,000 from the state.

Martin was directed by the board to find out dollar amounts for the projects needed at Harmony Hall and report back to the board.

In other action Monday:

— The board approved using $40,000 toward the Tar Heel field lights project and approved an overall recreation project totaling $235,000.

— Approved $130,000 for a downtown revitalization project in East Arcadia and $170,000 for other downtown revitalization projects elsewhere.

— Discussed a broadband grant match in the amount of $749,558 with Focus Broadband, a company looking to create service for about 650 customers in the northwest portion of the county.

The next regular meeting of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m.