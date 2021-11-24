Local teams open basketball seasons

FAIRMONT — The Scotland boys varsity basketball team opened its 2021-22 season on Tuesday with a 65-62 non-conference win over Fairmont’s Golden Tornadoes.

Junior Lamonte Cousar turned in a double-double for the Fighting Scots, pumping in a game-high 25 points with a pair of three-pointers and grabbing 10 rebounds. Senior Patrick Reaves contributed 16 points along with eight assists.

Scotland also got eight points and six assists from Jacquez Caldwell, seven rebounds from Chris Quick, and two blocked shots each from Quick, Lamonte Cousar and Lamontez Cousar.

After the Thanksgiving break, the 1-0 Scots will travel to face Douglas Byrd on Nov. 29, then host Fairmont on Nov. 30.

Lady Scots fall

Scotland High’s varsity girls opened the season on the road in Fairmont and fell, 47-34, to the Lady Tornadoes.

SCA boys 1-1

The Saints opened the season on Friday and, after falling behind by a 26-9 margin in the first quarter, wen t on to fall to Southeastern Christian Academy of Shallotte, 84-48.

Junior Chadin Locklear led the Saints with 17 points and senior Chaz Whitmore added nine points and seven rebounds.

On Monday, SCA raced out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and went on to defeat visiting Riverside Christian Academy from Fayetteville, 58-39.

Locklear again led the Saints with 15 points, while Whitmore contributed 14 points. Junior Ronnie Pittman pulled down 12 rebounds for the Saints.

SCA plays next on Nov. 30 when they host Maranatha Christian of Florence.

SCA girls 2-0

Scotland Christian Academy’s Lady Saints opened up a 47-16 lead by halftime on Friday and went on to defeat Southeastern Christian Academy in Shallotte, 79-22.

Junior Morgan McMillan led the Lady Saints with 28 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while sophomore Layla Nicolosi added 22 points and junior Sydney Bell scored 17 with two three-pointers and four steals. Freshman Zoey Neff also had four steals, while.

On Monday, the Lady Saints hosted Riverside Christian Academy out of Fayetteville, and earned a 60-8 victory.

McMillan led SCA with 28 points and 15 rebounds, while Nicolosi added 14 and Bell had 11.

Scotland Christian Academy will play next on Nov. 30 when they host Maranatha Christian out of Florence.

