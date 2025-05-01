SOUTHERN PINES —The Scotland CoEd Track and Field team headed to Pinecrest High School for their Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) Championship meet on Wednesday afternoon. The girls team finished the meet in fourth place out of seven teams with 80 points scored while Pinecrest won the meet with 187.5 points with Union Pines coming in second with 166. The boys squad finished in seventh with 22.5 points scored with Pinecrest winning the meet by scoring 226 points and Union Pines coming in second with 142.

On the girls side of the meet, Scotland took home gold in two events (one relay and one individual). The 4×100 meter relay team finished their race in 49.16 seconds to win the event while Angel Scott won the long jump with a score of 17-11.

Scott also added a second-place finish in two other events: the 100-meter dash (12.41 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (25.43 seconds). Aviona Scott finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.62 seconds. Aviona Scott also finished third in the 100-meter dash by completing the race in 12.63 seconds while Ava Gale added a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash by stopping the clock in 1:02.29.

On the boys side of things, the best finish they had in any event was second in the 300-meter hurdles thanks to Anthony Pate posting a time of 43.02 seconds. Pate also added a fifth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.27 seconds. Other fifth-place finishes for the boys included Ty’Tan McCallum in the discus event with a score of 110-10 and the 4×200 meter relay team with a time of 1:32.48.

The NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional is the next meet on the team’s schedule. It will take place on Friday, May 9 at the UNC Pembroke Track. More information about the meet can be found here: NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional 2025 – Meet Information.