KINGSPORT, TN —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team was eliminated from the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament with a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Montreat College Cavaliers on Wednesday afternoon at Hunter Wright Stadium. The No. 8 seeded Knights fell in their tournament opener to Bryan in a 3-2 final on Tuesday before dropping Wednesday’s contest to the No. 10 Cavaliers. St. Andrews took two of three regular season matchups against the Cavaliers at home over Feb. 1 and 2.

Montreat got one of their runs in the top of the second frame as well as one in the seventh inning while St. Andrews got their lone run in the bottom of the ninth. The Cavaliers outhit the Knights 8-6 over the course of the game while neither team committed any errors.

Cesar Morillo was the only St. Andrews batter to have multiple hits in the game, going 2-4 at the plate. Aiden Wilson, Bryson Bebber, Jesse Osborne and Will Benjamin had one hit apiece. Garrett Hamby and Caden Santucci had the team’s lone RBI and run scored respectively.

Noah Sorrells started the game on the mound and gave the Knights 6.2 innings of two-run ball while striking out three batters. Donald Gorgei added two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of scoreless work in relief.

The Cavaliers advance to face No. 5 seeded Bryan on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament. The full schedule and results from the tournament can be found here: 2025 aac baseball tournament – Appalachian Athletic Conference.