Laurinburg police officer involved in accident

LAURINBURG — A police officer responding to an emergency scene was involved in an accident Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. M. Heon with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 4:03 p.m. on Old Lumberton Road. The Laurinburg police vehicle was traveling west on Old Lumberton Road with his lights activated and attempted to pass another vehicle that was also traveling west.

As the officer was attempting to pass the vehicle, the driver attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Rosemary Lane. The two vehicles collided, causing the police car to veer off the road and hit several mailboxes.

The report stated that there were injuries, but not how serious the injuries were. Local sources said the officer was not injured, but that the driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries.

