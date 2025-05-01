LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Wednesday are listed below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Stateline Realty played Highland Primary
Canal Wood played M2 Builders
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Harley’s Tuxedo tied WKND Warrior 8-8
Leading Hitter for Harley’s- Carson Yarborough, for WKND- Oliver Locklear
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Purcell Clinic def. Earl’s Electric 10-5
Leading Hitters for Purcell Clinic- Holden and Carter, for Earl’s- Drew and Colton
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Realty World 8U Softball
Hayes Forest Products def. Charlie Wallace State Farm Insurance 15-2
Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes, M Clark and I Lewis, for State Farm- A Locklear, N Shirley and G Deese
Quality Oil def. Sheriff’s Office 14-11
Leading Hitters for Quality Oil- H Bormet, S Commantie and I Calhoun for Sheriff’s- B Compley, D Thomas and T Dial
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Knights of Columbus 10-2
Be Relentless def. State Line Realty 8-6