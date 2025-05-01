LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Wednesday are listed below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Stateline Realty played Highland Primary

Canal Wood played M2 Builders

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Harley’s Tuxedo tied WKND Warrior 8-8

Leading Hitter for Harley’s- Carson Yarborough, for WKND- Oliver Locklear

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Purcell Clinic def. Earl’s Electric 10-5

Leading Hitters for Purcell Clinic- Holden and Carter, for Earl’s- Drew and Colton

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Hayes Forest Products def. Charlie Wallace State Farm Insurance 15-2

Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes, M Clark and I Lewis, for State Farm- A Locklear, N Shirley and G Deese

Quality Oil def. Sheriff’s Office 14-11

Leading Hitters for Quality Oil- H Bormet, S Commantie and I Calhoun for Sheriff’s- B Compley, D Thomas and T Dial

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Knights of Columbus 10-2

Be Relentless def. State Line Realty 8-6