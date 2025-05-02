LAURINBURG — Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Thursday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition for the day are listed below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Locklear and Sons Landscaping played Miyakos
Highland Primary Care played Canal Wood
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Lucas Sales and Service def. General McArthur’s 13-12
Leading Hitter for Lucas Sales- Sampson Lucas , for Gen McArthur’s- Ezra
Gibson Oil def. Edward Jones 12-3
Leading Hitters for Gibson Oil- Paxton, for Edward Jones- Reece
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Tier One def. Tricoast Mechanical 4-3
Leading Hitters for Tier One- Baxley Jones and Grayson, for Tricoast- Keith and Parker
Eric Byrd def. One Hour Heating and Air 6-5
Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Kolton, for One Hour- Harlon
Realty World 12U Baseball
Pizza Inn def. First Bank 4-3
Leading Hitters for Pizza Inn- Dallas Bullock, Ethan Lewis and Bradley Jacobs, for First Bank- Cooper Williams and Charles Flowers
McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Dunbar Insurance 8-3
Leading Hitters for McDuff’s- Bryson Britt, Wyatt Butler, for Dunbar- Levi Horne and Brayden Prevatte
Realty World 8U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Scotland Healthcare def. Treasure City Pawn 7-5
Leading Hitters Scotland Healthcare- Charlotte Jones, for Treasure City- Sophia Carranza
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Tier One def. Stateline Realty 10-9
Leading Hitters Tier One- Hartlee Knight, for Stateline Realty- Jiniah Branch