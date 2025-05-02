LAURINBURG — Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Thursday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition for the day are listed below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Locklear and Sons Landscaping played Miyakos

Highland Primary Care played Canal Wood

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Lucas Sales and Service def. General McArthur’s 13-12

Leading Hitter for Lucas Sales- Sampson Lucas , for Gen McArthur’s- Ezra

Gibson Oil def. Edward Jones 12-3

Leading Hitters for Gibson Oil- Paxton, for Edward Jones- Reece

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Tier One def. Tricoast Mechanical 4-3

Leading Hitters for Tier One- Baxley Jones and Grayson, for Tricoast- Keith and Parker

Eric Byrd def. One Hour Heating and Air 6-5

Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Kolton, for One Hour- Harlon

Realty World 12U Baseball

Pizza Inn def. First Bank 4-3

Leading Hitters for Pizza Inn- Dallas Bullock, Ethan Lewis and Bradley Jacobs, for First Bank- Cooper Williams and Charles Flowers

McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Dunbar Insurance 8-3

Leading Hitters for McDuff’s- Bryson Britt, Wyatt Butler, for Dunbar- Levi Horne and Brayden Prevatte

Realty World 8U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Scotland Healthcare def. Treasure City Pawn 7-5

Leading Hitters Scotland Healthcare- Charlotte Jones, for Treasure City- Sophia Carranza

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Tier One def. Stateline Realty 10-9

Leading Hitters Tier One- Hartlee Knight, for Stateline Realty- Jiniah Branch