Class collects cans of food

Mrs. McNeill and Mrs. Bostic’s, K-3 Looping Class took it upon themselves to do an outreach project for the community. Students realized that there are so many people in the world in need. They are so thankful to be able to be in school this year and thankful that they are able to help others have food. Students collected 461 cans of food to donate to the local Church Community Services. Students were able to box up and help load these cans , and one student stated, “When you give, it comes back to you somewhere down the line.”