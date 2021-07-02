Scotland Post 50 splits doubleheader against Robeson Post 5

The Scotland American Legion Post 50 softball team split two games against Robeson Post 5 Thursday night.

Post 50 struggled in the first game of the doubleheader, falling 11-0 in 3.5 innings. But then, the team rebounded in the second game to defeat Robeson 1-0.

In the first game, Post 5 racked up 16 hits to score its 11 runs. Nine of the team’s 10 players that batted each recorded at least one hit.

Addison Johnson picked up Scotland’s only hit of the game in the top of the third inning.

Avery Stutts pitched a shutout in the second game, throwing all five innings, while giving up no runs off five hits and striking out five batters.

Stutts’ RBI also scored the winning run for Post 50. After Morgan Singletary advanced to second base on an error, then stole third base, Stutts hit a fly ball single to score Singletary.

Singletary led the team with two hits, while Stutts, Oliva Hyatt, Natalie Smith and Madison Dixon each tallied a hit, as well.

Overall, Post 50 is now 6-9 on the season.

