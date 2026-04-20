LAURINBURG — The Highland Hooligans continue to add their roster. Following the recent additions of Jonathan Gunslander, Marc Pieto and Reynell Cappelan Reyes, the Hooligans have announced three more players to the roster: Dennys Rodriguez, a sophomore from Shepherd University; Nikolas Alvarez, a freshman from USC Lancaster; and Zach Larison, a freshman from Quincy University.
Highland Hooligans continue roster addition
The Hooligans continue to add to their roster with the additions of Nikolas Alvarez, Dennys Rodriguez Rivera and Zach Larison.
Courtesy Photo
The Hooligans continue to add to their roster with the additions of Nikolas Alvarez, Dennys Rodriguez Rivera and Zach Larison.
Courtesy Photo
The Hooligans continue to add to their roster with the additions of Nikolas Alvarez, Dennys Rodriguez Rivera and Zach Larison.
Courtesy Photo
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