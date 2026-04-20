Michael McLean receives fourth Division I offer

LAURINBURG —Fighting Scots running back Michael McLean has received his fourth Division I offer, coming from Marshall University.

McLean, the No. 1-ranked Class of 2029 recruit (Prep Redzone), has been making headlines after his stellar freshman season, in which he rushed for 1,247 yards on 189 carries and 24 touchdowns and was named Freshman of the Year. He has taken recruiting visits to East Carolina and Georgia Tech during the offseason and now holds offers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Georgia State, East Carolina and Marshall.