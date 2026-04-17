Laurel Hill’s Braxton Lett wins RichmondCC’s Academic Excellence Award

LAUREL HILL — In the summer of 2024, there was a bad storm in Laurel Hill that left Braxton Lett and his family without air conditioning, heat or hot water. Lightning had messed up their heating and air unit and hot water heater. It took months before anyone could come out and do the repairs, making it a miserable summer for his family.

“I never want my kids, family, or friends to be in that position again,” Lett said.

That summer, he started taking a couple classes in Richmond Community College’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology program. He is now enrolled in the program full time.

Lett was recently named RichmondCC’s Academic Excellence Award winner for 2026.

The North Carolina Community College System created this award in 1998 to recognize and encourage scholarship among students at all 58 North Carolina community colleges. Each college selects one student to receive the award each year. The Academic Excellence Award is the highest academic honor the System bestows on its students.

“This award honors students who haven’t just mastered their curricula but have redefined what it means to be a scholar in an era of rapid change. They have navigated a shifting digital landscape with integrity and heart, proving they are ready to lead North Carolina into the future. Their success underscores the vital role our community colleges play in bridging the gap between potential and prosperity,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, System President.

Lett, 29, already has one trade skill under his belt. He graduated with a welding diploma from RichmondCC in the summer of 2024, while also taking the HVAC courses. His goal now is to complete an associate degree in Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology and become a multi-skilled HVAC technician.

Lett has enjoyed this new program of study and joined the HVAC Club, helping with the club’s food drive as well as several other community projects. The HVAC Club is comprised of students in the heating and air program, and they take on various community projects year-round.

Lett got a jumpstart on his trade skills training by taking welding classes with RichmondCC through the dual enrollment program when he was at Scotland High School. He also served four years in the United States Marine Corps right after high school from 2015 to 2019.

Lett and his wife, Brooke, have been happily married since 2017. They have two children, Alexandria and Elizabeth. His parents are China and Bryan Lett of Laurel Hill.