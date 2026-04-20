A night to remember for Scotland baseball

LAURINBURG —Behind a seven-run third inning, the Fighting Scots (9-11) defeated the Lumberton Pirates, 10-2, on Friday during the 20th anniversary celebration of the 2006 Scotland High’s NCHSAA 4-A state championship team.

It’s been 20 years since Scotland High last won a baseball championship in its 59-year history. The program has won just two titles—1977 and 2006. But Friday night, Scotland made it a memorable one for fans and former players.

Kaden Hunsucker led the Scots with three hits and two RBIs. Briley Lewis also contributed two hits. Collin Hill pitched 4 ⅔ innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs, while walking two and striking out two, as Scotland outhit Lumberton 9 to 6 and walked away with a decisive win over the Pirates.

“For those guys to come out, we always hear about them, but for them to come out here and the team sees them, it hopefully pushes us to do something big,” head coach Ricky Schattauer said.

On a night honoring the 2006 team, many former players were in attendance, including state championship series MVP Derrick Lowery and Nick Liles. During that season, the Scots finished with a 29-4 record, the most wins in school history and defeated former Major League Baseball player Madison Bumgarner and South Caldwell High School.

Behind a legendary head coach in Tommy Britt, who preached accountability and preparation, the team brought something to Scotland County that can never be taken away.

“The best team I’ve ever played with,” Lowery said. “We talk about that team all the time. We were a special group. It was amazing to have that many talented guys on one team. It doesn’t happen very often, and coming back to Scotland High and remembering all the good times we had makes this a cool feeling.”

“To have everyone back, it was a fun time,” Liles said. “We had a great team, and it feels good to know we helped build something that meant so much to my life.”