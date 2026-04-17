Joey Bell ALS Walk draws community together to honor beloved physician

PEMBROKE — More than 400 people gathered at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Grace P. Johnson Stadium on Saturday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Joey Bell — a beloved physician, mentor and trailblazer whose impact continues to ripple across generations.

The inaugural Joey Bell ALS Walk attracted 420 registered participants and raised $23,000 to support ALS United North Carolina, funding critical care services, equipment and research for those battling the disease.

For Joey’s family, the overwhelming turnout was both humbling and deeply meaningful.

“We knew people loved Joey,” said his brother, Greg Bell. “But to see this many people come out — family, friends, former patients, colleagues — it just shows how many lives he has touched. He treated three generations of children. Everybody loved him, and he loved them right back.”

Throughout the stadium, participants wore T-shirts adorned with the medicine wheel in American Indian colors — a powerful symbol of Joey’s Lumbee heritage and his lifelong commitment to serving his community.

Rocky Locklear, director of Leadership, Learning and Community at UNCP, said the event reflected the connection between the university and the broader community.

“There were so many stakeholders represented — from healthcare professionals to community leaders — which speaks to the influence of the Bell family,” Locklear said. “Hosting the walk on campus provided a central place for people to come together. It felt like a family reunion, bringing together not only the local community but also those connected to the Bells from across the state.”

Locklear noted that the event also created opportunities for student engagement beyond the classroom.

“We had students participating and volunteering,” Locklear said. “It’s about stepping outside of the classroom, dedicating time to a cause and gaining a deeper awareness of issues like ALS. When the community comes to campus, our students get to see what service and connection truly look like.”

He added that the collaboration aligns with UNCP’s mission.

“Community engagement is at the heart of what we do,” Locklear said. “Events like this take dedication from so many people — campus partners, volunteers and community stakeholders — all working together to honor someone like Dr. Bell while making a meaningful impact.”

A pediatrician for more than three decades, Joey was the first Lumbee and American Indian pediatrician in North Carolina. This distinction opened doors for countless others who followed in his footsteps.

“He was like a tree,” Greg said. “All the branches coming off him — the pediatricians he mentored, the providers he encouraged to come back and serve this community. That’s his legacy.”

That legacy was reflected not only in numbers but also in the stories shared throughout the day.

Ronny Bell, Joey’s younger brother, recalled a story told to him during the walk by one of Joey’s former classmates.

“Her son had a really bad case of mono,” Ronny said. “And every day after work, Joey would drive by their house just to check on him. That’s who he was — he wanted to make sure his patients were taken care of.”

Ronny described his brother as someone who spent a lifetime lifting others up.

“He was a very caring person,” he said. “Whether it was mentoring students or supporting friends, he always wanted to bring out the best in people.”

Joey carried that same quiet strength into his battle with ALS.

“He never complained,” Ronny said. “He never asked, ‘Why me?’ He just took it in stride and kept going.”

Even as the disease progressed, Joey remained committed to his patients and his purpose. He continued working — first in person, then via telehealth and in administrative roles — until the final weeks of his life.

“He just kept going,” said his wife, Vicky Bell. “He believed it didn’t do any good to stop. He wanted to continue taking care of his patients as long as he could.”

For Vicky, seeing the community come together in his honor reflected the life he lived.

“It meant everything,” she said. “His whole life was about doing for others. He always said it’s not about us — it’s about what we can do for other people.”

The event also carried special meaning for Joey’s family, as it came just one day before what would have been his 67th birthday.

Despite his many accomplishments, Joey remained humble throughout his life.

“He never wanted attention,” Ronny said. “But I think he would have appreciated people coming together for a good cause — and celebrating something bigger than himself.”

For Vicky, Joey’s legacy is rooted not only in medicine but also in how he lived his life.

“He had a servant’s heart,” Vicky said. “He believed everyone has gifts and that we’re meant to use them to help others. He truly believed the world could be a better place if we all worked together.”