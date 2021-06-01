Smith, Ward, Caulder claim trophies in NHRA.TV ‘Run for the Wally’ Challenge

ROCKINGHAM — Raeford’s Michael Spencer used a .024 package to force four-time former Rockingham Dragway track champion and IHRA national event winner Chip Johnson into a final round breakout foul and earn the biggest share of the purse in the 23rd annual ATI Performance Products Memorial Bracket Championships honoring the late “Big John” Leviner.

Spencer and Johnson waded through a field of 166 Top ET drivers that included Churchville, N.Y.’s Dan Fletcher, one of NHRA drag racing’s biggest all-time winners, to battle for Sunday’s $7,500 top prize which went to Spencer on the strength of a 4.244 second run against a 4.240 target coupled to a reaction time of .020.

Johnson, whose reaction times were .008, .020 and .023 leading up to the final, had an uncharacteristic .076 against Spencer and, in trying to make up the deficit, pushed his 1982 Chevy Camaro under its 6.100 target by .011 of a second. It was Spencer’s second win in three years in the Memorial Weekend classic.

Even though he got the weekend’s biggest paycheck, Spencer again was denied one of the iconic NHRA trophies awarded to the winner of each day’s NHRA.TV “Run for the Wally” Challenge, losing out to Sunday Footbrake winner Matt Ward of Anderson, S.C., whose .016 reaction time was just too much to overcome.

Other champions included 2019 Jr. Dragster track champion Connor Caulder of St. Pauls, who used a .002 reaction time and a .008 package to best an equally impressive Eric Thomas (.011 and .019) in Monday’s Top ET final, and Ashley Smith of Winterville, who upset Fletcher in the semifinals en route to a Top ET title on Saturday.

Although he didn’t hoist a trophy, Fletcher made an impressive debut in the “Big John,” following up his Saturday trip to the semifinals by reaching the round of seven on Monday before bowing to the 19-year-old Caulder by .006 of a second in a double breakout classic. His son Tim also got to the seventh round before falling to multiple-time Carolina Coalition champion Tommy Plott of Winston-Salem.

Fletcher is one of only a handful of drivers along with John Force, Frank Manzo and David Rampy to have won more than 100 events in the NHRA national series in a variety of classes including Competition Eliminator, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp and Super Street,

Aaron “Hot Rod” Brock of Pageland, S.C., won Monday’s Footbrake title, joining Ward and Clinton’s Eric Aman on the podium. It was Aman’s fifth win in the “Big John,” his fourth in Footbrake. He won Top Eliminator a year ago.

Jacksonville’s Jayden Lawler, Fayetteville’s Nolan Callahan and Kamryn Majors of Evans, Ga., were the daily winners in Jr. Dragster. Majors won the one available “Wally” in a Monday tournament in which Lawler was guilty of a final round foul start by a razor thin .004 of a second.

Results

Results from ATI Performance Products “Big John” Leviner Memorial Weekend Bracket Championships at Rockingham Dragway. Results include reaction time, track time, target time and finish line speed:

MONDAY RUN FOR THE WALLY – Connor Caulder, St Pauls, def. Aaron Brock, Pageland, S.C., no show.

JR. DRAGSTER RUN FOR THE WALLY

Round 1 – Brandon Sullivan, Radford, Va., .069, 7.936 on a 7.910, 81.39 mph, def. Maxson Locklear, Rowland, .079, 8.875 on an 8.850, 73.30 mph; Kamryn Majors, Evans, Ga., .061, 7.911 on a 7.900, 82.42 mph, def. Jordan Denny, Washington, D.C., .070, 7.897 breakout on a 7.900, 82.03 mph; Jayden Lawler, Jacksonville, .023, 7.989 on an 8.080, 81.37 mph, def. Nolan Callahan, Fayetteville, no time.

Semifinals – Majors, NA, 7.915 on a 7.900, 82.28 mph, def. Sullivan, NA, 7.921 on a 7.910, 82.83 mph; Lawler, bye.

FINAL – Kamryn Majors, Evans, Ga., .079, 7.896 on a 7.900, 82.49 mph, def. Jayden Lawler, Jacksonville, foul (-.004).

MONDAY TOP ELIMINATOR

Round 6 – Connor Caulder, St. Pauls, .012, 4.721 on a 4.690, 139.30 mph, def. Shawn Lingerfelt, .047, 5.144 on a 5.130, 134.52 mph; Ken Batchelor, Leland, .022, 4.667 on a 4.660, 142.09 mph, def. Terry Hutchens, Yadkinville, .055, 5.084 on a 5.060, 135.81 mph; Dan Fletcher, Churchville, N.Y., .043, 4.724 on a 4.720, 143.12 mph, def. William Roberts, Benson, .009, 5.704 breakout on a 5.710, 119.35 mph; Eric Thomas, Fairmont, S.C., .015, 5.591 on a 5.580, 122.43 mph, def. Michael Spencer, Raeford, .020, 4.281 on a 4.270, 162.82 mph; Tommy Plott, Winston-Salem, .014, 5.238 on a 5.240, 130.68 mph, def. Richard Alford Jr., Raleigh, .028, 6.135 breakout on a 6.140, 107.65 mph; Tim Fletcher, Churchville, N.Y., .031, 6.049 on a 6.100, 113.78 mph, def. Richard Alford Jr. #2, Raleigh, foul.

Round 7 – Thomas, .015, 5.585 on a 5.580, 122.61 mph, def. Batchelor, .007, 4.652 breakout on a 4.660, 147.68 mph; Caulder, .013, 4.688 on a 4.690, 144.92 mph, def. D. Fletcher, .009, 4.724 breakout on a 4.730, 143.73 mph; Plott, .013, 5.238 on a 5.230, 130.57 mph, def. T. Fletcher, .016, 6.091 on a 6.080, 107.24 mph.

Semifinals – Thomas, .006, 5.582 on as 5.580, 122.09 mph, def. Plott, .028, 5.254 ona 5.230, 132.15 mph; Caulder, bye.

FINAL – Connor Caulder, St. Pauls, .002, 4.696 on a 4.690, 144.32 mph, def. Eric Thomas, Fairmont, S.C., .011, 5.588 on a 5.580, 122.47 mph.

MONDAY FOOTBRAKE

Round 5 – Chris Privette, Apex, 1976 Chevy Nova, .001, 6.360 on a 6.340, 103.61 mph, def. Ricky Bullock, Sanford, 1978 Chevy Nova, .103, 6.072 breakout on a 6.080, 111.01 mph; Jamie Carroll, Clayton, 1970 Chevy Nova., .065, 6.391 on a 6.250, 90.27 mph, def. Tyler Sears, Holly Springs, 1984 Ford Mustang, .103, 6.072 breakout on a 6.080, 111.01 mph; Aaron Brock, Pageland, S.C., .001, 6.764 on a 6.730, 94.86 mph, def. Danny Amos, Athens, Ga., .075, 6.269 breakout on a 6.290, 104.79 mph; Chip Bullock, .099, 7.574 on a 7.570, 90.86 mph, def. Bill Clardy, Loris, S.C., 1976 Chevy LUV truck, .071, 6.364 breakout on a 6.380, 101.65 mph; George Brown, Sanford, 1970 Chevy Nova, .023, 5.897 on a 5.900, 115.98 mph, def. Adam Boulia, Havelock, 1984 Ford Mustang, .068, 5.744 breakout on a 5.760, 120.08 mph; Ricky Bullock #2, Sanford, 1978 Chevy Nova, .022, 6.105 on a 6.110, 111.77 mph, def.

Dawson Wiggins, Dunn, .032, 5.809 breakout on a 5.830, 115.06 mph; Allen Furr, Richfield, 1962 Chevy II, bye.

Round 6 – Brock, .032, 6.760 on a 6.730, 94.54 mph, def. Furr, .092, 6.467 on a 6.460, 101.71 mph; C. Bullock, .060, 7.612 on as 7.570, 90.87 mph, def. R. Bullock, foul; Carroll, .028, 6.240 on a 6.240, 106.82 mph, def. Brown, .066, 5.888 breakout on a 5.890, 116.96 mph; Privette, bye.

Semifinals – Privette, .153, 6.347 on as 6.340, 107.60 mph, def. C. Bullock, .007, 7.530 breakout on a 7.590, 86.10 mph; Brock, .024, 6.680 on a 6.730, 97.94 mph, def. Carroll, foul (-.001).

FINAL – Aaron Brock, Pageland, S.C., .030, 6.676 on a 6.690, 99.04 mph, def. Chris Privette, Apex, 1976 Chevy Nova, .100, 6.330 breakout on a 6.350, 107.86 mph.

MONDAY JR. DRAGSTER

Round 4 – Ayden Tilghman, Henrico, Va., .070, 8.857 on an 8.840, 73.17 mph, def. Alyssa Rabon, Florence, S.C., .054, 8.869 on an 8.810, 72.16 mph; Kate Ward, Anderson, S.C., .040, 11.969 on an 11.960, 52.75 mph, def. Ava Ward, Anderson, S.C., .057, 8.619 on an 8.600, 75.47 mph; Carter Womack, Lillington, .014, 8.666 on an 8.660, 76.49 mph, def. Jayden Lawler, Jacksonville, .012, 8.069 on an 8.010, 78.53 mph; Kamryn Majors, Evans, Ga., .031, 7.941 on a 7.920, 82.09 mph, def. Makenna Antinori, Holly Ridge, foul; Jaidyn Phillips, Evans, Ga., .023, 7.925 on a 7.920, 82.37 mph, def. Dalton Wilkinson, Roxboro, .045, 7.954 breakout on a 8.960, 82.22 mph; Maxson Locklear, Rowland, bye.

Round 5 – Tilghman, .007, 8.874 on an 8.840, 73.40 mph, def. Phillips, .009, 7.911 breakout on a 7.920, 82.55 mph; Majors, .030, 7.930 on a 7.930, 82.07 mph, def. Ward, foul; Locklear, .042, 8.891 on an 8.850, 73.28 mph, def. Womack, .115, 8.639 breakout on an 8.650, 76.69 mph.

Semifinals – Locklear, .124, 8.914 on an 8.850, 74.98 mph, def. Tilghman, foul

(-.004); Majors, bye.

FINAL – Kamryn Majors, Evans, Ga., .056, 7.899 on a 7.900, 82.70 mph, def. Maxson Locklear, Rowland, .048, 8.860 breakout on an 8.900, 74.12 mph.

SUNDAY RUN FOR THE WALLY – Matt Ward, Anderson, S.C., .016, 6.429 on a 6.410, 100.64 mph, def. Michael Spencer, Raeford, .078, 4.285 on a 4.270, 163.10 mph.

SUNDAY TOP ET

Round 6 – Unknown #279, .017, 5.970 on a 5.960, 111.93 mph, def. Terry Goff Jr., Beaulaville, 1978 Chevy Camaro, .048, 6.390 breakout on a 6.400, 107.53 mph; Chip Johnson, Fayetteville, 1982 Chevy Camaro, .008, 6.101 on a 6.100, 111.92 mph, def. Unknown #41, .020, 4.780 on a 4.760, 139.62 mph; Connor Caulder, St. Pauls, .083, 4.699 on a 4.690, 147.04 mph, def. Unknown #4X33, no time; Unknown #DX14X, .014, 5.878 on a 5.880, 112.71 mph, def. Jerry Boulia, Havelock, 1984 Ford Mustang, .008, 6.57 breakout on a 6.580, 102.70 mph; Unknown #9X30, .017, 6.143 on a 6.130, 107.02 mph, def. Unknown #3X14, .042, 6.292 on a 6.280, 109.00 mph; Michael Jackson, .014, 5.893 on a 5.880, 111.39 mph, def. Unknown #335X, .011, 4.796 breakout on a 4.800, 136.11 mph; Johnny Taylor Jr., Lumberton, 1966 Chevy II, .002, 5.474 on a 5.460, 126.16 mph, def. Unknown #215X, .036, 4.671 on a 4.650, 147.29

mph; Michael Spencer, Raeford, .009, 4.246 on a 4.240, 161.98 mph, def. Terry Goff Jr. #2, Beaulaville, 1978 Chevy Camaro, .043, 6.419 on a 6.390, 106.93 mph.

Round 7 – Taylor Jr., .011, 5.507 on a 5.470, 126.21 mph, def. Caulder, .018, 5.397 on a 4.710, 92.66 mph; Johnson, .020, 6.103 on a 6.100, 110.49 mph, def. Unknown #9X30, .025, 6.135 on a 6.130, 110.49 mph; Jackson, .010, 5.903 on a 5.880, 114.18 mph, def. Unknown #DX14X, .015, 5.878 breakout on a 5.880, 113.59 mph; Spencer, .024, 4.265 on a 4.240, 162.70 mph, def. Unknown #279, .048, 5.954 breakout on a 5.960, 114.30 mph.

Semifinals – Johnson, .023, 6.091 on a 6.090, 112.06 mph, def. Taylor Jr., foul; Spencer, .010, 4.785 on a 4.250, 110.08 mph, def. Jackson, .008, 5.865 breakout on a 5.880, 113.87 mph.

FINAL – Michael Spencer, Raeford, .020, 4.244 on a 4.240, 160.75 mph, def. Chip Johnson, Fayetteville, 1982 Chevy Camaro, .076, 6.089 breakout on a 6.100, 111.53 mph.

SUNDAY FOOTBRAKE

Round 6 – Unknown #7X11X, .037, 6.675 on a 6.670, 102.04 mph, def. Eric Aman, Clinton, foul; Allen Furr, Richfield, 1962 Chevy II, .007, 6.455 on a 6.440, 100.55 mph, def. Charles Cantrell, Elon, 1975 Chevy Camaro, .029, 7.515 on a 7.510, 91.41 mph; Matt Ward, Anderson, S.C., .019, 6.402 on a 6.410, 103.40 mph, def. Jerome Thigpen, Pink Hill, .037, 6.241 breakout on a 6.250, 106.15 mph; Unknown #1940, .133, 6.283 on a 6.130, 93.61 mph, def. Justin Neel, Hartsville, S.C., 2003 Sonoma, .131, 10.361 on a 6.640, 37.03 mph; Jamie Carroll, Clayton, 1970 Chevy Nova, .027, 6.245 on a 6.240, 107.37 mph, def. Cody Kirk, Richmond, Va., 1988 Ford Mustang,

.047, 6.193 breakout on a 6.200, 111.22 mph; Randall Cantrell, Elon, 1997 Chevy Camaro, bye.

Round 7 – R. Cantrell, .034, 6.652 on a 6.620, 99.38 mph, def. Unknown #7X11X, .075, 6.696 on a 6.670, 102.17 mph; Ward, .011, 6.473 on a 6.410, 98.28 mph, def. Carroll, .134, 6.238 breakout on a 6.240, 108.66 mph; Unknown #1940, .123, 6.134 on a 6.120, 111.95 mph, def. Furr, .100, 6.428 breakout on a 6.400, 104.23 mph.

Semifinals – Unknown #1940, bye; Ward, .012, 6.421 on a 6.400, 103.72 mph, def. Cantrell, .032, 6.631 on a 6.620, 103.44 mph.

FINAL – Matt Ward, Anderson, S.C., .025, 6.442 on a 6.420, 98.12 mph, def. Unknown #1940, foul (-.004).

SUNDAY JR. DRAGSTER

Round 4 – Reece Branton, Florence, S.C., .040, 9.005 on a 9.000, 74.09 mph, def. Nolan Callahan, Fayetteville, .035, 12.004 on an 11.920, 55.49 mph; Jayden Lawler, Jacksonville, .014, 8.084 on a 7.990, 55.49 mph, def. Alyssa Tilghman, Henrico, Va., .005, 8.972 on an 8.840, 73.88 mph; Budd Trammell Jr., Aynor, S.C., .010, 7.892 on a 7.900, 83.62 mph, def. Lawson Hicks, Pageland, S.C., foul; Jordan Denny, Washington, D.C., .025, 7.908 on a 7.910, 83.43 mph, def. Unknown #627X, .082, 8.030 breakout on an 8.060, 79.94 mph; Camryn Smith, Winterville, .010, 7.937 on a 7.910, 81.47 mph, def. Brandon Sullivan, Radford, Va., .038, 7.946 on a 7.920, 80.66 mph; Chandler Allen, Advance, .061, 7.935 on a 7.910, 81.76 mph, def. Ayden Tilghman, Henrico, Va., .070, 8.953 on an 8.900, 72.77 mph; Carter Womack, Lillington, bye.

Round 5 – Lawler, .024, 8.262 on an 8.000, 71.28 mph, def. Branton, .134, 9.192 on an 8.980, 72.36 mph; Denny, .066, 7.885 on a 7.910, 83.04 mph, def. Womack, foul; Allen, .046, 7.920 on a 7.910, 81.86 mph, def. Smith, .075, 7.933 on a 7.900, 81.33 mph; Trammell, bye.

Semifinals – Lawler, .017, 8.025 on an 8.000, 78.94 mph, def. Trammell, .026, 7.918 on a 7.900, 82.01 mph; Denny, .038, 7.932 on a 7.910, 83.34 mph, def. Allen, .038, 7.933 on a 7.910, 82.34 mph.

FINAL – Jayden Lawler, Jacksonville, .018, 8.022 on an 8.010, 80.00 mph, def. Jordan Denny, Washington, D.C., .030, 7.913 on a 7.910, 81.80 mph.

SATURDAY RUN FOR THE WALLY – Ashley Smith, Winterville, Top ET winner, .017, 4.388 on a 4.390, 158.85 mph, def. Eric Aman, Clinton, Footbrake winner, .021 foul.

SATURDAY JR. STREET FINAL – Budd Trammell Jr., Aynor, S.C., .182, 10.728 on a 10.570, 50.58 mph, def. Bladen Core, Benson, .218, 14.072 on a 13.810, 50.87 mph.

SATURDAY TOP ET

Round 6 – Chip Johnson, Fayetteville, 1982 Chevy Camaro, -.004, 6.165 on a 6.190, 110.85 mph, def. Tanner Gray, Hope Mills, 1974 Chevy Camaro, -.005, 6.678 on a 6.720, 101.27 mph; Joel Hinson, Monroe, .024, 5.741 on a 5.700, 120.33 mph, def. Howard Brewer, Bennett, 1985 Ford Mustang, .012, 6.459 breakout on a 6.480, 108.06 mph; Ron Phipps, Salisbury, .023, 5.797 on a 5.790, 115.03 mph, def. William Roberts, Benson, Ford Mustang, .024, 5.798 on a 5.750, 118.28 mph; Ashley Smith, Winterville, .017, 4.465 on a 4.420, 148.49 mph, def. Don Kosanka, Chapin, S.C., .018, 4.737 on a 4.680, 146.81 mph; Tim Phipps, Kenansville, 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo, .021, 5.265 on a 5.110, 112.95 mph, def. Chad Brewer, Canton, Ga., .031, 7.175 on a 6.190, 77.57 mph; Dan Fletcher, Churchville, N.Y., .004, 4.785 on a 4.760, 135.46 mph, def. Michael Spencer, Raeford, .024, 4.300 breakout on a 4.310, 165.78 mph.

Round 7 – Smith, .012, 4.405 on a 4.420, 151.63 mph, def. Henson, .011, 5.690 breakout on a 5.710, 121.69 mph; Ron Phipps, .002, 5.796 on a 5.780, 119.17 mph, def. Tim Phipps, .015, 5.098 breakout on a 5.110, 135.67 mph; Fletcher, .008, 4.764 on a 4.740, 138.40 mph, def. Johnson, .043, 6.171 on a 6.160, 109.65 mph.

Semifinals – Smith, .012, 4.386 on a 4.390, 158.63 mph, def. Fletcher, foul

(-.004); Ron Phipps, bye.

FINAL – Ashley Smith, Winterville, .141, 4.391 on a 4.390, 158.54 mph, def. Ron Phipps, Salisbury, foul (-.003).

SATURDAY FOOTBRAKE

Round 6 – Keith Dunkum Jr., Richmond, Va., 1991 Ford Mustang, .046, 5.967 on a 5.980, 115.36 mph, def. Art Laselle, Fayetteville, .043, 6.695 breakout on a 6.710, 102.42 mph; Eric Aman, Clinton, .040, 6.946 on a 6.910, 88.71 mph, def. Randall Cantrell, Elon, 1997 Chevy Camaro, .083, 6.657 on a 6.640, 102.45 mph; Dwayne Rozier, Sophia, .037, 5.933, 115.15 mph, def. Chris McBee, St. Pauls, foul; David McNeely, Stony Point, 1969 Chevy Nova, .043, 7.112, 94.51 mph, def. Lisa Hutchens,

East Bend, 2002 Chevy Camaro, foul; Matt Ward, Anderson, S.C., 1969 Chevy Camaro, bye.

Round 7 – Aman, .027, 6.908 on a 6.890, 96.37 mph, def. Ward, .047, 6.458 on a 6.440, 99.21 mph; Dunkum, .033, 5.962 on a 5.960, 114.73 mph, def. McNeely, .026, 7.093 breakout on a 7.120, 93.27 mph; Rozier, bye.

Semifinals – Rozier, .035, 5.940 on a 5.930, 113.68 mph, def. Dunkum, .065, 5.958 on a 5.950, 114.26 mph; Aman, bye.

FINAL – Eric Aman, Clinton, .018, 6.879 on a 6.870, 96.97 mph, def. Dwayne Rozier, Sophia, .032, 5.925 breakout on a 5.930, 113.24 mph.

SATURDAY JR. DRAGSTER

Round 4 – Alyssa Tilghman, Henrico, Va., .125, 8.876 on an 8.900, 74.79 mph, def. Maxton Locklear, Rowland, foul; Jaidyn Phillips, Evans, Ga., .068, 7.878 on a 7.900, 83.12 mph, def. Reece Branton, Florence, S.C., .035, 9.054 breakout on a 9.090, 73.47 mph; Nolan Callahan, Fayetteville, .033, 12.013 on an 11.980, 55.34 mph, def. Ava Ward, Anderson, S.C., foul; Brandon Sullivan, Radford, Va., .004, 7.929 on a 7.950, 80.57 mph, def. Joy Allen, .263, 7.938 breakout on a 7.970, 82.28 mph; Makenna Antinori, Holly Ridge, .069, 7.937 on a 7.970, 82.82 mph, def. Lauren Hudson, Davidson, foul; Kamryn Majors, Evans, Ga., bye.

Round 5 – Callahan, .016, 12.029 on a 12.000, 55.46 mph, def. Tilghman, .100, 8.897 on an 8.840, 74.59 mph; Sullivan, .021, 7.921 on a 7.900, 82.59 mph, def. Majors, foul; Antinori, .109, 7.946 on a 7.910, 82.51 mph, def. Phillps, .093, 7.893 breakout on a 7.900, 82.68 mph.

Semifinals – Sullivan, .006, 7.988 on a 7.920, 79.30 mph, def. Antinori, .082, 7.939 on a 7.930, 82.45 mph; Callahan, bye.

FINAL – Nolan Callahan, Fayetteville, .065, 12.098 on an 11.970, 55.32 mph, def. Brandon Sullivan, Radford, Va., .044, 7.924 breakout ona 7.940, 80.41 mph.