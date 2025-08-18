GIBSON — An American flag that once draped the casket of Allen E. Christian, a private first class in the United States Armed Forces who lost his leg while deployed in Korea in the 1990s, has been given new life at the Gibson Train Depot.

“This is not a brand new flag. This was only used one time on the grave of my uncle’s casket,” said Dave Wells, whose uncle Christian had been laid to rest under the flag.

Wells presented the flag to Gibson Mayor Archie Herring on Thursday during the town’s council meeting. The gesture ensures that Christian’s service and sacrifice are honored in a public and lasting way.

The effort came after Gibson Commissioner Eric Stubbs noted during a July meeting that the town needed a new American flag at the train depot, which also serves as the town’s board meeting location.

“Mr. Stubbs pointed out that the town needed a new town flag,” Wells said, adding that he took it upon himself to make it happen.

Wells said he had initially planned to purchase a new flag himself, but decided that using his uncle’s American flag would carry a deeper meaning.

“I knew he would not want this to stay in a closet somewhere with mothballs and that he would be honored to have this,” Wells said.

In addition to the American flag, Wells reached out to Rep. Garland Pierce, who helped secure a North Carolina State Flag that had flown over the North Carolina Capitol building and was signed by Gov. Josh Stein.

Pierce was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting to present the flag personally, but told The Laurinburg Exchange that it was an “honor” to obtain the flag for the town. He said it was a way to recognize the town’s years of dedication to the residents of Gibson.

The North Carolina flag came with a certificate stating: “The state of North Carolina presents this North Carolina Flag to the town of Gibson and its leadership with profound thanks to your dedicated service.”

Mayor Herring asked Wells to provide his uncle’s background information to display alongside the flag, so residents and visitors alike can learn about Christian’s service and sacrifice.

When installed, the flag will face commissioners as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance during town meetings, serving as a daily reminder of the contributions of local veterans.

In other Gibson news: Cooks are needed for the Backyard Cooking Competition at the town’s inaugural Gibson Downtown BBQ event. In addition to the competition, the event will feature classic cars, food crafters and live entertainment. Those interested in competing can contact Vickie Leech at 910-318-4271 or vocleech@yahoo.com.

