Kimbrell’s walk-off RBI completes Scots’ comeback win against Lumberton

Freshman Bryant Kimbrell (18) hits the walk-off RBI to give Scotland a 7-6 extra innings win over Lumberton. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — After coming up short last week against Pinecrest, Scotland freshman Bryant Kimbrell redeemed himself against Lumberton Tuesday night.

On May 25 against the Patriots, Kimbrell said he felt like he let his emotions get the best of him after striking out with the game-tying and game-winning runs on base with the Scots down a run in the seventh inning.

Against the Pirates, Kimbrell walked up to bat in a similar situation — the game tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning, with had the bases loaded and two outs.

“When I stepped up there, it was just nerves,” Kimbrell said.

It only took one pitch, as Kimbrell blasted a long, high shot up against the back fence and over the Lumberton centerfielder’s head to score the walk-off RBI to lift Scotland to a 7-6 win over the Pirates in eight innings.

“It’s just a weight off my shoulders,” Kimbrell said. “My team believed in me and that made me believe in myself. I saw the first pitch was a fastball, and I just decided to crush it.”

In five at bats against the Pirates, Kimbrell recorded three hits, including the game-winning RBI.

“(Kimbrell) does a great job of giving good at-bats,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “He has a really good approach for a young kid. In a big situation right here, to come through I think says a lot that he was able to slow it down and be ready for when the opportunity presented itself.”

The win gives Scotland the upper hand in the conference standings, as three teams jostle for the automatic playoff bid awarded to the second-place team in the conference. The Scots are now 7-2 in conference play (8-3 overall), with Purnell Swett at 6-3 and Lumberton now 5-4.

However, Scotland might not have even had the chance to force extra innings or walk off the game had it not been for junior Alex Hatcher.

Lumberton jumped out to a 6-1 lead after the first three innings and the Scots looked to be in danger of falling to their third straight loss.

Facing two outs in the bottom of the fourth, with junior Christian Cole on second base and senior Eric Romaine on first, Hatcher hit a three-run home run to lift Scotland back into the game. Junior Parker Byrd would score again on a wild pitch two batters later to complete a four-run inning for the Scots and cut Lumberton’s lead to 6-5.

“See fastball, hit fastball,” Hatcher said. “Coach Wrape helped me before the game, just hit straight through the ball and not pull out or step out or anything like that.”

Hatcher also came on in relief for senior starter Lane Roberson and pitched the final two innings, giving up no hits and no runs, while striking out four.

“My off speed wasn’t working that good,” Hatcher said, “but I knew my fastball could get by.”

After giving up the six early runs, Scotland shut out Lumberton the rest of the way, giving up just two hits in the final five innings.

Lumberton starter Jacob Scott caused some issues for Scotland early, but eventually the Scots were able to turn things around at bat.

“I just think if our guys continue, despite the outcome, to try to keep having the quality at-bats we talk about and the approaches we talk about, I think if we do that consistently, it’s just a matter of time of when it’s going to break through,” Wrape said. “I think we had that and we had some good base-running reads and put some pressure on them. But, we have to continue to look for those opportunities to continue to put pressure on the defense.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.