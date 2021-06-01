Remembering those who gave all

LAURINBURG — After not being able to hold the memorial service last year due to COVID-19, the American Legion was able to hold its Memorial Day service on Monday.

“Last year COVID-19 was just new to us and people couldn’t get out so we canceled our memorial service for last year and this year we said we got to try and start back so we wanted to have a mini service today,” Post 50 President Jimmy Bennett told WLNC. “It’s not the full-fledged service that we planned to do but we’ll have a few things and release balloons at the end of the ceremony.”

The ceremony was held at Hillside Cemetery with around 75 people in attendance. State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram, was the keynote speaker and shared a personal letter from the Army that was sent to families their loved one was killed.

“On Nov. 11, we laud our veterans for their bravery and dedication to duty, we hail our independence on the fourth of July,” Pierce said. “This special Monday in May, however, is set aside just to mourn those who died on the battlefield defending our constitution, our country and our way of life although we should certainly not confine our recognition to this one day.”

Pierce touched on the fact the day has simply become a marker for the end of the school year, the beginning of summer or the start of barbecue season.

“Few recall its roots in the civil war or its gradual evolution from ‘decoration day’ as it was called many years ago to honor fallen civil war soldiers to a day to honor the dead from all wars,” Pierce said. “All American’s can learn from the bravery and courage of our lost soldiers. I urge all North Carolinians and all Americans to take a moment this Memorial Day and appreciate the freedom we have by remembering our fallen heroes.”

Pierce added in an interview with WLNC that Memorial Day is the day that people remember those veterans and the families who paid the ultimate price.

“Always remember all gave some and some gave all,” Pierce said.

