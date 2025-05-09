LAURINBURG — Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Thursday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Thursday are listed below:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Highland Primary Care played JPH Logging

PCI played Locklear and Son Landscaping

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Lucas Sales and Service def. WKND Warrior 12-6

Leading Hitter for Lucas Sales- Levi, for WKND Warrior- Oliver

Ned’s Pawn def. Harley’s Tuxedo 17-5

Leading Hitters for Ned’s- Greyson, for Harley’s- Emory

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Earl’s Electric tied Doug’s Tire 2-2

Leading Hitters for Earl’s- Kolton Mack, for Doug’s Tire- Adam Locklear and Cole Hatcher

Purcell Clinic def. Tier One 5-4

Leading Hitters for Purcell Clinic- Carter Locklear and Holden Dowdy, for Tier One- Maverick Oxendine and Liam Lawson

Realty World 12U Baseball

First Bank def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille 9-3

Leading Hitters for First Bank- Chase Jacobs, Cooper Williams and Charles Flowers, for McDuff’s- Wyatt Butler and Matthew Taylor

Pizza Inn def. Dunbar Insurance 6-4

Leading Hitters for Pizza Inn- Fairley Whitlock and Dallas Bullock, for Dunbar- Bentley Locklear, Micah McKenzie and Cooper McNickle

Realty World 8U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Knights of Columbus 7-1

Leading Hitters for Laurinburg Auto- Pais Lee Howell, for Knights of Columbus- Alexia Concepcion

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Scotland Healthcare 5-0

Leading Hitters Nic’s- Queanni Morrison and Emily Sellers, for Scotland Healthcare- most valuable defensive player- Latisha McRae