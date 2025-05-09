LAURINBURG — Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Thursday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Thursday are listed below:
Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Highland Primary Care played JPH Logging
PCI played Locklear and Son Landscaping
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Lucas Sales and Service def. WKND Warrior 12-6
Leading Hitter for Lucas Sales- Levi, for WKND Warrior- Oliver
Ned’s Pawn def. Harley’s Tuxedo 17-5
Leading Hitters for Ned’s- Greyson, for Harley’s- Emory
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Earl’s Electric tied Doug’s Tire 2-2
Leading Hitters for Earl’s- Kolton Mack, for Doug’s Tire- Adam Locklear and Cole Hatcher
Purcell Clinic def. Tier One 5-4
Leading Hitters for Purcell Clinic- Carter Locklear and Holden Dowdy, for Tier One- Maverick Oxendine and Liam Lawson
Realty World 12U Baseball
First Bank def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille 9-3
Leading Hitters for First Bank- Chase Jacobs, Cooper Williams and Charles Flowers, for McDuff’s- Wyatt Butler and Matthew Taylor
Pizza Inn def. Dunbar Insurance 6-4
Leading Hitters for Pizza Inn- Fairley Whitlock and Dallas Bullock, for Dunbar- Bentley Locklear, Micah McKenzie and Cooper McNickle
Realty World 8U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Knights of Columbus 7-1
Leading Hitters for Laurinburg Auto- Pais Lee Howell, for Knights of Columbus- Alexia Concepcion
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Scotland Healthcare 5-0
Leading Hitters Nic’s- Queanni Morrison and Emily Sellers, for Scotland Healthcare- most valuable defensive player- Latisha McRae