PEMBROKE —UNC Pembroke’s 2025 Braves Club Cash Bash, presented by Scotland Health, delivered a night of celebration, community, and giving, shattering records and reaffirming the strength of Brave Nation. Held on Thursday, May 1, the university’s premier athletics fundraiser generated a historic $189,719.07 in support of the Braves Club Scholarship Fund, benefiting nearly 400 student athletes across 16 varsity sports.

The energy inside the English E. Jones Center was electric, from the opening moments to the final bid. Supporters turned out in full force, purchasing a record 49 tables and contributing to 45 sponsorships that raised $76,250 alone.

The silent and live auctions, featuring dozens of one-of-a-kind items, saw spirited competition and heartfelt generosity. Among the crowd, student athletes were seated with donors, creating powerful, personal connections and sharing stories that underscored the life changing impact of scholarship support.

“Leading Cash Bash for the first time was an incredible experience,” said Monica Strickland, Braves Club director and event organizer. “This event isn’t just about raising dollars, it’s about investing in our student-athletes, both in the classroom and in competition. This community showed up in a big way.”

Wearing his signature gold jacket, returning auctioneer Brian Calabria served as master of ceremonies, keeping the pace brisk and the room buzzing. He mingled with guests during the silent auction, which featured standout items like a bedazzled basketball handcrafted by First Lady Rebecca Cummings that sold for $1,400 and a handmade black and gold afghan that brought in $1,300.

Calabria then took to the stage for the live bidding frenzy, where the top bids included a Florida Keys vacation and a three-day mountain getaway, with one package fetching a remarkable $7,000. During the live donation appeal, large screens flanking the stage showcased moving video testimonials from student athletes. Among those seated with donors was Michelle Guerra Landa, a senior golfer from Venezuela, who shared how her scholarship enabled her to pursue her education, compete at a collegiate level and prepare for a career in public policy and communications.

“This scholarship allowed me to come to a free country where hard work and talent are genuinely rewarded,” Guerra Landa said. “I’m growing not just as an athlete and a student, but as someone who can give back and open doors for others.”

Guerra Landa recalled one of her proudest moments, riding in a team van to a recent conference tournament and realizing the team had just pulled off a major performance.

“That moment reminds us why we work so hard,” she said. “And it’s support like this that makes it all possible.”

When Calabria offered his gold jacket to anyone pledging $15,000, Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings surprised the crowd by claiming the jacket himself. That moment sparked a wave of donations that brought in $54,700.

“I think the Chancellor really liked the jacket,” Calabria said. “It couldn’t have gone to a better cause. I love the UNCP family and am proud to be part of this event.”

Cash Bash has generated more than $1 million for student athlete scholarships over the last 12 years. For Athletic Director Dick Christy, the event demonstrates more than just strong numbers, it showcases the heart of the UNCP community.

“Cash Bash has become a seven-figure event over time,” Christy said. “For schools like ours, external fundraising is critical. We continue to raise the bar by making the event more engaging and creating opportunities for donors to connect with student athletes. The community continues to show up, and that’s what makes this event special.”