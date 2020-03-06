Rain pushes back start of spring sports season

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland High baseball team will host a doubleheader against Laney High School and Ashley High School on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland High baseball team will host a doubleheader against Laney High School and Ashley High School on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — The start of spring sports season at Scotland High has been delayed for almost a week by inclement weather.

That delay could end on Friday night. Scotland’s varsity girls soccer team is scheduled to play at Jack Britt at 7 p.m. Friday. That will be the Lady Scots’ season opener, as well as their Sandhills Athletic Conference opener.

The varsity soccer game at Jack Britt will be preceded by a junior varsity game at 5:15 p.m.

The soccer team will be the only Scotland squad in action on Friday night. On Saturday, the Fighting Scots baseball team will host a doubleheader against a pair of Wilmington schools. First up is a matchup with Laney at noon, followed by a game against Ashley at 4. Richmond Senior will also host a doubleheader against those two schools on Saturday. The Raiders will host Ashley at noon before taking on Laney at 4.

Scotland played a similar doubleheader in Wilmington last season. They came up short in both games — Ashley defeated Scotland 14-5, and Laney defeated the Scots 7-5.

Saturday’s games will be the Scots’ first and final chance to prepare for conference play, which begins with a pair of games against Jack Britt next week.

The Scotland girls soccer team will kick off next week’s action with a road game at Whiteville on Monday. The Lady Scots will travel to Purnell Swett for another SAC match on Tuesday. Scotland’s varsity baseball, softball and boys tennis teams will play at Jack Britt on Tuesday.

SCA teams set to begin season

The Scotland Christian Academy baseball and softball teams will soon begin their 2020 seasons.

The SCA softball team will play a doubleheader at South Pointe Christian next Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. The SCA baseball team will host Liberty Christian Academy at 4 p.m. next Friday, March 13.

Soccer team plays Friday night

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

