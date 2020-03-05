Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Shaw Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that $1,800 of jewelry had been taken from her between August and November 2019. The victim had contractors working on her residence and thought the jewelry had been put away but when she began unpacking everything she realized they were missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carl Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen their two social security checks for $255 and $6.

LAURINBURG — Belk reported to the police department on Wednesday that a while male in blue jeans, a work shirt and a black toboggan came in and stole 10 Columbia fleece hoodies and 10 Columbia fleece jackets totaling $1,500. The suspect left in a light blue four-door Honda

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Thursday that he had a woman file his taxes for him and had kept his $6,151 return. The woman also allegedly used the man’s son’s identity to open credit cards.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Thursday that $1,000 damage was done to their 2002 Ford Explorer after someone had scratched it.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Andrea McKinnon, 28, of Carver Street was arrested Wednesday for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of schedule II controlled substance along with warrants for larceny and first-degree trespassing. She was given an $11,500 bond.

