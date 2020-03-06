Area social workers celebrate National Social Work Month

LAURINBURG — In honor of National Social Work Month, Scotland Regional Hospice hosted a luncheon at Scotland Memorial Hospital’s Dulin Center on Wednesday. More than 40 area social workers stopped by to enjoy the meal and spend time with their peers.

Also in attendance was State Rep. Garland Pierce, who read a proclamation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper proclaiming March 2020 as National Social Work Month in the state of North Carolina.

“Social Workers elevate and empower people, giving them the ability solve problems, cope with personal roadblocks, and acquire the resources they need to succeed,” Pierce said, reading from the proclamation. “The State of North Carolina commends social workers throughout our state and nation for their contributions to our communities.”

Social workers are active in a variety of populations and work to improve the well-being of individuals, families, groups, and communities. To gain an understanding of the diverse range of care provided by social workers, one would only have to look around the room at those in attendance on Wednesday. Visiting social workers included those that work in the fields of healthcare, hospice care, education, bereavement, as well as the numerous services provided by the Department of Social Services.

“As social workers, we have an obligation to improve the quality of life for others,” said Tanya Williams, director of family services at Scotland Regional Hospice. “It’s not just a job, it’s a calling for us.”

National Social Work Month was created to recognize social workers and their positive impact on society. The staff at Scotland Regional Hospice along with the National Association of Social Workers would like to encourage everyone to show your appreciation to area social workers for their significant contributions.

For information on Social Work and its effect on the community, visit the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers online at www.naswnc.org.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Group.jpg