Southern Pines, NC – O’Neal School is excited to announce the formation of the O’Neal School Athletic Hall of Fame, created to honor and preserve the legacy of exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic program through outstanding performance, coaching, or dedicated service.

The Hall of Fame celebrates the rich tradition of O’Neal athletics. In addition to recognizing individual achievement, it inspires current and future student-athletes and strengthens school spirit and community pride by recognizing excellence and its lasting impact.

The Inaugural Class of Inductees

Ten individuals will be honored for their remarkable contributions to Falcon athletics:

Jim Reid – O’Neal’s first athletic director and longtime soccer coach, whose leadership laid the foundation for Falcon athletics.

Cindy Smith Strickland – Esteemed volleyball coach, who led her teams to countless conference and state championships and shaped generations of athletes.

Jeff Haarlow (Class of 1992) – Standout basketball, soccer and tennis player, whose leadership skills and charisma were unmatched.

Michael McGowan (Class of 2010) – The most decorated golfer in O’Neal’s storied golf program, who was also an exceptional soccer and basketball player during his time at O’Neal.

Corey Rice (Class of 1994) – Arguably O’Neal’s all-time best 4-year soccer player, who helped set a new standard for the success of the school’s soccer program.

Doak Finch (Class of 1996) – O’Neal’s most accomplished Swimmer, who went on to win local, state, regional and national accolades during his time at O’Neal and the University of Virginia.

Jill McLester (Class of 1991) – Basketball and volleyball standout, whose talents elevated both programs.

Roberta Quis Fox (Class of 1999) – A triple-threat athlete, who starred in volleyball, basketball and soccer during her time at O’Neal.

Aleksandra Majka (Class of 2014) – Track and Field standout, excelling at multiple events.

Lorrie Hogan Stewart (Class of 1983) – One of O’Neal’s first exceptional athletes, who starred in volleyball, basketball and softball.

The inaugural class will be honored on Jan. 9, 2026, during O’Neal’s Homecoming festivities and featured in a permanent Hall of Fame display in the Hannah Center Atrium. Beginning in 2026, a new class of five inductees will be recognized annually.

“This inaugural Hall of Fame class represents the very best of O’Neal athletics—individuals who not only excelled in their sports but also embodied the values of integrity, leadership and community. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations of Falcons to strive for excellence both on and off the field,” said Lance Stucky, O’Neal’s Athletic Director.

Nominations for the inaugural class were accepted from Sept. 4–23, 2025, using the official nomination form. Criteria included:

Outstanding athletic achievements at O’Neal and beyond

Positive character and ethical standards

Significant contributions to the school community and athletic program

O’Neal is a part of the Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) and is the recipient of 10 Wells Fargo Cups, recognizing O’Neal for having the top athletics program among independent schools. A college preparatory school for pre-kindergarten age 3 through grade 12, The O’Neal School is dedicated to the development of academic excellence, strength of character and physical well-being of its students. Enrollment applications are being accepted for the 2026-2027 school year. For more information, go to www.ONealSchool.org.