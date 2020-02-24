LAURINBURG — From Shaw Academy to I. Ellis Johnson and soon to South Johnson, Latonya McLean has had an impact on hundreds of students in Scotland County.

When McLean first began teaching sixth-grade math, she loved being in the classroom so much she didn’t think she’d leave — but the Lord opened doors for her to make a bigger impact on students. Now McLean will be making history as the first principal of South Johnson as it opens its doors for the 2020-21 school year, combining I. Ellis Johnson and South Southland elementary schools.

McLean says it’s a humbling experience and is excited to create a vision for the new school.

“I want South Johnson to be a place where students, staff and families feel loved and supported,” McLean said. “I also want all stakeholders to feel challenged to be and do their best every day so that all of our students can be successful … we are making history and that’s a big responsibility but I am thoroughly excited.”

The new school also has a different meaning to its new principal than it may other employees of the school, as McLean lived across the street from the site as a teenager in the former Mobile Home Estates.

“One side of the street represents such a hopeless time in my life, while the other side represents the hope that every child should have that their future can be greater than their present,” McLean said. “When I think about the many obstacles the Lord has allowed me to overcome, I stand in awe. I never dreamed that I would be leading an amazing team of students and staff at a brand new facility right across the street from the dirt road I grew up on.”

McLean says being a principal is the most rewarding profession there is, since you have the opportunity to impact the future by helping young people discover their gifts, passions and purpose and giving them hope.

“Hope is so important to help them endure their present struggles, whatever they may be,” McLean said. “And to overcome obstacles. I love to see my former students living their dream-many of them have amazing jobs and some of them make more money than me, which I think is great.”

She added it isn’t without challenges because if you aren’t careful there are so many things can get in the way of the mission of helping children. But her favorite thing about being a principal is the children.

“​Getting hugs from my babies, telling them I love them, seeing the excitement on their faces when they call me over to tell me something,” McLean said. “I also love encouraging not only my students but the teachers and staff and parents. Parents need encouragement too, raising children to be great is a tough job.”

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave called McLean an asset to the school system as well as to the

“We are proud to have her serve as the first principal of South Johnson Elementary School,” Hargrave said. “As someone originally from Scotland County, her powerful story resonates with and inspires so many people. Having her serve as the leader of the new school alongside the dedicated staff, we are excited about the great things to come for the students of South Johnson Elementary.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

