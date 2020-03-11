McRae, Johnson named NCBCA All-District

Johnson Johnson McRae McRae

Scotland High basketball players Garrett McRae and Mandrell Johnson earned All-District 8 honors from the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

McRae was named to the second-team All-District team. The senior guard averaged 17.1 points, four rebounds, 2 1/2 assists and 2.2 steals per game this season. He shot 52 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range. That is the highest 3-point percentage recorded in the Matt Justin era at Scotland. Justin took over as head coach in 2015.

Johnson, a junior forward, averaged roughly 12 points per game this season. He also averaged five rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1 1/2 assists per game.

Two other Sandhills Athletic Conference boys basketball players also earned All-District 8 awards. Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell earned first-team All-District honors, and Richmond’s Nygie Stroman earned a spot on the second-team All-District list.

Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill and Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones were first-team All-District 4 recipients. Lumberton’s Jadarion Chatman earned second-team All-District 4 honors. Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards was named the District 4 Boys Coach of the Year.

Johnson McRae