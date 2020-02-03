Young leaders guide Scotland’s JV boys basketball team

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Isaac Ferguson of Scotland’s junior varsity boys basketball team drives to the basket during the Scots’ win over Hoke on Friday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Isaac Ferguson of Scotland’s junior varsity boys basketball team drives to the basket during the Scots’ win over Hoke on Friday.

LAURINBURG — Driven by its core of varsity-level players, the Scotland High junior varsity boys basketball team has been making strides this season.

The team’s roster includes some players who already have a small amount of varsity experience, and others who could be capable of making the jump to the next level.

“This is a great group of guys,” coach Megil McLean said. “They all play well together. I’m proud of everything they do. They’re very talented.”

The jayvee Scots improved their record to 11-2 with a 59-51 overtime win against Hoke on Friday night. Scotland’s guards, notably Isaac Ferguson and Patrick Reaves, took over the game in overtime. And center Lamonte Cousar made some big plays in the paint.

“I told them after the game, the way we finished overtime is the way the game should have ended (in regulation),” McLean said. “They agreed.”

The jayvee Scots certainly have enough talent to grab more convincing wins. It’s difficult to establish continuity with jayvee lineups because players are constantly being swapped in and out in order to distribute playing time, but the Scots still have the right amount of depth needed to succeed.

Ferguson, Reaves, Cousar and guard Mekhi Gibson are some of the team’s leaders.

“They bring a lot,” McLean said. “Great defense. For them to be ninth-graders and already be leaders — I’m glad to have them. I look forward to them playing beyond high school.”

Some of the current jayvee players saw some varsity playing time in the early stages of the season, before Scotland’s football players returned to the basketball court.

Some of them are ready to make the leap to the varsity team if needed. But for now, McLean is focused on making sure his players do the right thing off of the court.

“Really the main thing for me is for them to get their grades right,” McLean said, “and for them to win the conference championship.”

