LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots are the No. 8 seed in the 6A East Region playoffs. Scotland will host the second round against the winner of Terry Sanford and E.E. Smith. As their playoff opener approaches, here are three bold predictions for Scotland’s postseason run.

Bryson Powell plays his best football

The junior quarterback has not had the season he envisioned. Powell has completed 71 out of 122 pass attempts for 764 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. His best stretch of football came during the Scots’ four-game winning streak.

During that span, he passed for 386 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as Scotland’s offense averaged 46.5 points per game. The emergence of the air attack has the potential to really elevate this offense. Head coach Richard Bailey and offensive coordinator Matt Quinn have focused on scheming receivers open in the passing game, enabling their offense to become more dynamic and less predictable than the one-dimensional attack opponents had grown used to.

My prediction: Powell breaks out and plays his best football of the season. Given the running attack he has behind him in Michael McLean and Deondre Braddy, there will be options downfield. Having a first-round bye works in Scotland’s favor, giving them the chance to mix in fresh play designs that opposing teams haven’t seen all season.

Defense turns into a dominant force

When you have players such as Kymani Atiles, RJ Bethea, Jesse Clifton, Jayden Roland, Rasheme Wilkerson, Braxton Hildreth and Shylan Harrell — players of this magnitude — this was an easy choice. Atiles is one of the league leaders in tackles in the state, and Bethea, Clifton, Roland, Wilkerson and Hildreth all possess the ability to play the run and pass. Harrell patrols the secondary while also leading the team in interceptions.

In the off-season, senior defensive back Shylan Harell stated this team “wants to win a championship,” noting that the defense will play a huge part in leading this team towards their goal. Following their effort to hold their conference rival, the Cape Fear Colts, to a season-low 10 points, they’ve shown they can be counted upon when the offense is not clicking.

Why will their defense turn into a dominating force? Scotland has many seniors on this team, and knowing this is their last chance to play high school football, motivation will be high to bring home a state championship.

Scotland brings home the state championship

Last but not least, Scotland brings home the state championship for the first time since 2011. In the game of football, you have to possess three qualities if you want to be a contender: a strong rushing attack, a great defense and good special teams. Scotland is equipped with all three.

Michael McLean and Deondre Braddy will always put the Scots in manageable down and distances on offense; the defense will continue to force three-and-outs and turnovers, while special teams will provide the offense with great field position and flip the field position battle in their favor.

Though the Scots lost to the Cape Fear Colts in their last game of the regular season, Scotland displayed every element of a championship caliber. As a team, they rushed for 163 yards, held the Colts to just 10 points and special teams played well. That said, they were only missing one key ingredient, the inability to pass the football, which I expect to change heading into the playoffs.

