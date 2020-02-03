Tester: Scotland wrestling team takes more steps forward

Brandon Tester Sports Editor Brandon Tester Sports Editor

As with any program, the Scotland High wrestling team has faced some adversity while trying to mold its own identity over the past several seasons.

The Scots have embraced that process, partly because it yields several victories — some big, some small.

In Scotland’s case, those victories are progressively getting larger.

Head coach Thomas Havener has guided the Scots to several milestones since he took the job after the 2016-17 season. Last year the Scots sent wrestlers to the state tournament for the first time in Havener’s tenure. This year, Havener had wrestlers reach the final round of their respective Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament brackets for the first time. Michael Locklear won the conference title in the 220-pound class, and Devaun Hailey was the runner-up in the 195-pound class.

“It’s a process,” Havener said. “We’re not going to get a lot of team dual wins. We’re not going to be that big flashy team that’s going to outscore everybody. But we have great individual performances from week to week.

“And that’s something great. Someone different shows up. It’s not the same guys. Someone different shows up, and that shows that your team is progressing.”

Scotland had several good individual outings at the conference championship on Saturday at Jack Britt High. Locklear, Hailey, Brendon Smith, Nate Harrington, Zayden Christian and Mark Aiken all earned podium finishes. Scotland’s wrestlers who didn’t place still had strong performances.

“Even some of my lighter weights that didn’t place had some really good matches,” Havener said. “We didn’t lose matches the way we’ve lost them before.”

As a team, Scotland finished in fifth place out of eight schools. The Scots finished with 81 points, 28 behind fourth-place Seventy-First and two points ahead of Hoke. Pinecrest won the conference championship with 199.5 points, followed by runner-up Lumberton (146.5) and third-place Jack Britt (130).

Next up for the Scots is the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional at Ragsdale High School on Feb. 14-15.

“We need to be sending more than two kids to state this year,” Havener said. “That’s our next step — go to regionals, finish top-four and go to states.”

Scotland had some big accomlishments at the conference championship tournament. With a group of seasoned veterans leading the way, don’t expect the Scots to rest on their laurels as they prepare to take on the rest of the postseason.