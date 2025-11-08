Community, we have to turn our pain over to God. If we don’t, it will ruin our lives, destroy us, and damage our ministry. Know this: even though it doesn’t feel like it right now, it’s still working for our good.

Joseph, in the Bible, had every reason to waste his pain. When your own brothers hate you, plan to kill you, and sell you into slavery — that’s the ultimate betrayal (Genesis 37:28–36). That’s pain! It doesn’t get any worse than that — to feel like you’ve been kicked in the stomach.

Somebody knows about that. And then to be accused of sexual assault when you’re innocent (Genesis 39:7–20) — that’s pain. Then, while in prison for a crime you didn’t commit, you interpret a dream for someone who promises to remember you when they’re released, but when they get out, they forget all about you (Genesis 40:9–23). That’s pain!

If anyone had a reason to harbor resentment, Joseph did. But no — God had a plan for all the hiccups in Joseph’s life. His pain could have ruined him, but God used it to raise him from the pit to second in command over all Egypt. When we give our pain to God, there’s no telling where He will take us!

When Joseph finally faced his brothers — the same brothers who betrayed him — they were afraid. They thought Joseph would use his power to destroy them. But if he had done that, he would have destroyed himself and God’s purpose. All his pain would have been in vain.

Joseph told them, “Come near to me.” And when they did, he said, “I am Joseph, your brother, the one you sold into Egypt. But don’t be grieved or angry with yourselves, because God sent me ahead of you to preserve life” (Genesis 45:5–8). He understood God’s purpose in his pain.

Joseph put his pain in God’s hands; he didn’t let it rest in his heart. He could say, “All things work together for good” (Romans 8:28). Isn’t that how God works? What we think will kill us, God uses to give us life. What we think will set us back, God uses to set us up. Don’t waste your pain.

Christian friend, your pain is a gift. You may not think so now, but it is. Your pain is not for nothing — and it’s not just for you. It’s for somebody else.

If you know of any ministry that God is blessing — a thriving church, a growing congregation, a ministry where souls are being saved and the community is being touched — just know this: that ministry was birthed out of pain. No pain, no gain!

A woman giving birth feels intense pain, but out of that pain comes a beautiful child. And when she holds that baby in her arms, she forgets the pain.

Community, what if Joseph’s brothers had never sold him into slavery? What if Potiphar’s wife had not falsely accused him? What if he hadn’t been imprisoned or forgotten? What if Pharaoh had never had a dream? What if Joseph had become bitter — angry at his brothers, Potiphar, or even at God? He would have wasted his pain. His family would have perished, and the families of the earth would not have been blessed.

If Joseph were here today, he would tell us: Don’t waste your pain!

Whatever your pain — physical, emotional, or mental — don’t give Satan a foothold. Don’t let bitterness take root; it will chew you up and spit you out. Don’t lose your pain — use your pain! Let it take you to the next level. Let it bless someone else. Give it to God, and then turn your pain into praise.

Watch God take your pain and turn it into ministry. In the midst of your tears, praise Him anyhow. Let God work through your pain, and He’ll take you to the palace. Don’t give in to pity — turn your pity into praise!

“Thank you, Lord, for what you’re doing through my pain. Thank you for the elevation. Thank you!” Somebody ought to tell Him, “Hallelujah anyhow!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at georgeellis1956@yahoo.com.